Aerosmith cancel Peace Out tour as Steven Tyler, 75, shares challenging health update

Fans of the rock band were left heartbroken earlier in September when it was announced that due to a painful health update, Steven, 75, had been forced to sit out the next few dates of Aerosmith's farewell tour. But a new statement has revealed that the injury was more serious than initially imagined, and the band have decided to halt the whole tour.

What happened to Steven Tyler?

"To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," it read.

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

Steven added: "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

The band confirmed that "all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced".

"We are with you. I hope you recover soon, your health is the most important thing," one emotional fan shared in the comments, as another wrote: "Wishing you a full recovery. Thank you, by the way, for 50 effin years of rockin’ our asses off."

Are Aerosmith on tour?

The legendary band embarked on their farewell tour, titled Peace Out: The Farewell Tour, on September 2, beginning with Philadelphia. The tour was expected to continue consistently till February throughout the United States, with two additional shows in between in Canada.

Who are the members of Aerosmith?

The iconic rock band known for hits like 'Walk This Way' and 'Love in an Elevator' and more is currently made up of Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and drummer Joey Kramer (who isn’t touring with the group).

The official statement from the band, confirming his decision not to appear, read: "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of AEROSMITH, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

