Lil Tay, 14-year-old whose death was hoaxed, returns with music video, shocking accusations

Lil Tay, the 14-year-old influencer who was reported dead only to claim her father had faked her passing, has returned to social media with new music.

The song, 'Sucker 4 Green,' sees her sing about her love for money; the teen found fame as an influencer in 2017 by sharing spoof videos of her rapping, holding up wads of cash, and using slurs. In the video, she dances in front of expensive cars and holds up more wads of money, as well as posing in a luxury mansion.

Tay 'Lil Tay' Tian also went Live on Instagram, and accused her estranged father of physical and mental abuse, alleging that after she became famous in 2018 her father – Christopher Hope – "started a court case to silence me, so I could not speak on what was happening and so he could take control over my money".

In the Instagram Live on September 30 2023, she also claimed Chris had been trying to "sabotage" Tay by attempting to "fake my death and then promote some sort of crypto coin".

© YouTube Lil Tay appears in music video for Sucker 4 Green

Christopher won custody of her for several years until this past August, when Tay's mom Angela was given court-approval to have her daughter again. Anglea's attorneys Lorne MacLean, K.C., and Fraser MacLean, also alleged to TMZ that the viral star's father has been ordered to pay $275,000 in back child support, dating all the way back to 2014.

Her return comes as she was pictured in Los Angeless with her mom, and a statement from her manager was given to The Wrap several days before her social media return.

© YouTube Lil Tay is now under her mom's custody again

"In light of recent events, we want to be transparent and cooperative with everyone to avoid false information and inaccurate reporting,” her management shared.

"Lil Tay’s court battle with her absentee father is over. It has taken a toll on her mental well-being and impacted her financially, as her father has still not paid substantial expenses ordered by the court. Her return to Los Angeles is a huge step in the right direction and she can now pursue her career on her terms and start a new life. She has full control over her social media accounts now and is excited to share who she really is."

© Instagram Lil Tay's death in August 2023 was a hoax

On August 9 2023, an Instagram post claimed that the teen had died.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the message read, also alleging that her brother had passed away. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain," the family continued.

"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

© Lil Tay Lil Tay later refuted her passingm and it emerged it had been a hoax

The following day a statement was given to TMZ, which read: "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say.

"It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess." My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope'."