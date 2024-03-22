George Strait "won't ever be the same" after losing two of his "music family members" on the same day.

The country music icon, 71, is mourning the loss of his "treasured" band member, Gene Elders, and his longtime manager, Ervine "Erv" Woolsey, who died within hours of each other on Thursday.

Sharing his grief on Instagram, George posted a photo of him and Gene – who played the fiddle and mandolin in George's band since 1984 – on stage, alongside a heartfelt message.

It read: "Hard to believe we lost two of our music family members on the same day. Our Ace In the Hole treasured band member Gene Elders passed away yesterday afternoon shortly after we lost Erv.

"All of our prayers go out to both families. Me and the band won't ever be the same without our brother Gene."

He concluded: "We loved him so much. Go play with Mike again Geno. We'll come join you guys later. - George Strait."

Shortly before he paid tribute to Gene, George announced the death of his manager of 45 years, sharing a throwback photo of the pair.

Ervine – one of the most famed managers in Nashville, Tennessee – has been credited for discovering George and turning him into the icon he is today.

"My manager for around 45 years and most importantly my friend for even longer, Erv Woolsey, passed away this morning," George began. "He had complications from a surgery and just couldn't overcome it. He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much."

The Check Yes or No singer added: "We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won't ever be the same without him. – George Strait."

George was inundated with messages of condolences from his followers, with many offering up prayers and support for his loss.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, also paid tribute to Ervine – who had a hand in the careers of other country musicians including Lee Ann Womack, Dierks Bentley, and Clay Walker.

"Without the savvy and determination of Erv Woolsey, we may never have heard of George Strait," he said in a statement to Variety. "Erv heard Strait in a Texas bar in 1975 and was an immediate fan and proponent, when others said the singer sounded too traditional.

"Later, as an MCA Records exec, Erv pushed the label to sign Strait in 1981. When execs urged Strait to change his image and his sound, Erv as his manager backed Strait's determination to stay true to himself. You know the rest.

"Strait became a superstar who filled stadiums, and together Strait and Erv helped lead country music back to its traditions."

Kyle added: "All of us owe Erv Woolsey an enormous debt of gratitude for leading with his convictions and always supporting artists and new talent."

