Blake Shelton 'never imagined this day' as he delivers heartbreaking message

It was a very difficult day for Blake Shelton on Tuesday as he mourned the loss of fellow country music star, Toby Keith.

The former Voice judge took to Instagram to pay tribute to the musical legend who sadly lost his battle with stomach cancer at the age of 62.

In a heartbreaking message on his stories, Blake shared his disbelief at the loss of Toby.

His message read: “Even though I knew about your battle these last few months, I still never imagined this day.

"Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith."

The country star sadly passed away on February 5

Blake was just one of many who paid tribute to Toby after his death.

A statement on his Instagram and website confirmed he had died: "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th surrounded by his family,” it read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

© Getty Images Honoree Toby Keith accepts the Country Icon award from Blake Shelton on stage during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

Carrie Underwood also shared her upset at the news and wrote: "Saddle up the horses, Jesus, 'cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!!

“Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We're gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend."

© Getty Images Blake paid an emotional tribute to Toby

Dolly Parton shared a personal statement, that read: "It's always hard when we lose our brothers and sisters in country music. Toby Keith was one of the greats in every way. He will be missed but his music and legacy will live on."

Luke Bryan, Stephen Baldwin, Today’s Hoda Kotb and many more celebrities used their platform to share their sadness.

Toby is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Tricia Lucus, and their three children; Shelley Covel Rowland, singer Krystal Keith, and son Stelen. He also had four grandchildren.

Toby Keith surrounded by his family back in December

Fans also paid tribute alongside his son’s last photo with his dad.

Toby was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and told fans about his illness in an emotional Instagram post. He wrote at the time: "I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

It continued: "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

