Toby Keith's son's emotional last photo with famous dad is flooded with sympathetic messages from fans

Toby Keith has left behind three grown-up children following his death on February 5. The country singer passed away peacefully with his family by his side following a three year battle with stomach cancer, and fans have since paid their respects to the late star on social media.

Many have done so alongside the very last photo Toby's youngest child and only son, Stelen Keith, posted on social media to honor his father back in December.

"Rodeo king @tobykeith," Stelen wrote, alongside a happy group picture featuring his father posing in the middle, wearing a cowboy hat and monochrome outfit.

Toby Keith's son's final photo online with his beloved dad

Tributes included one message that read: " hope this doesn’t offend you, but I truly am deeply saddened by the news that came overnight. Your Dad was loved by so many around the world. I feel like I’ve lost a family member. My sincere condolences to you and your family. This just hurts me to my core," and "Sorry sir,, your pops made a lot of us better through his music."

Another message read: "I am so heartbroken for you and your family. Peace and love always." Toby's death was announced on Tuesday morning in a statement from his family posted on his Instagram page. Alongside a photo of Toby was a message which read: "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family, the statement read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The country star sadly passed away on February 5

Toby leaves behind three children. Along with son Stelen, who was born in 1997, he was also father to daughter Krystal, born in 1985, and adopted daughter Shelley. He shared his three children with wife Tricia Lucas, who he had been married to since 1984.

Toby was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and told fans about his illness in an emotional Instagram post. He wrote at the time: "I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

Toby Keith surrounded by his family back in December

It continued: ""I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

The country music star opened up about his cancer diagnosis in 2023 at the People's Choice Country Awards back in September. Chatting to E! News, he said that his cancer was "a little bit of a roller coaster," and that "you get good days, and you know, you're up and down, up and down."

Toby Keith and wife Trisha Lucas at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

He continued: "It's always zero to 60a nd 60 to zero but I feel good today." At the time, Toby was joined by his beloved wife. Since his passing, many famous faces from the country music world have paid tribute to Toby.

Dolly Parton wrote: "It's always hard when we lose our brothers and sisters in country music. Toby Keith was one of the greats in every way. He will be missed by his music and legacy will live on."

© Getty Images Toby receiving the Country Icon award in 2023

Blake Shelton wrote: "Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith."

Luke Bryan shared a photo of himself and Toby together, alongside the message: "Just arriving at American idol and seeing the sad news in our country community. An iconic artist and a great man. Your songs turn every room into a good time."

