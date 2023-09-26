Today's Ally Love opens up about 'big sister' Hoda Kotb: 'She makes me want to be a better person'

The Peloton and Today Show contributor opened up to HELLO! about her eight-year friendship with Hoda

Ally Love has the support of her Today Show co-stars – and her favorite noosa yoghurt! – to get her through busy days.

The beloved fitness instructor has partnered with noosa (her favorite flavor is honey, by the way) which is always in her fridge and keeps her energized for the day to take on the early morning hours her Today contributor role asks of her.

Speaking with HELLO! about her daily routine, the wellness multi-hyphenate opened up about what else makes her feel supported, and gave an extra special shout-out to her Today "big sister" Hoda Kotb, along with the rest of her NBC family.

WATCH: Ally Love prepares to guest co-host Today's 3rd Hour

Detailing why her relationship with Hoda is so special, Ally declared: "Hoda is like my big sister," adding: "I will say she is hashtag goals. Let's just be honest."

The two first met about eight years ago, when they were both staying at the Rosewood Mayakoba Resort in Playa de Carmen, Mexico, and Ally can still recall her surprise at Hoda knowing her name, and the Today veteran assuring her by saying: "Girl I ride with you [on Peloton], I love your Sundays with Love. I love your classes. You're amazing."

The two stayed in touch, and Hoda was one of Ally's biggest supporters anytime she came on the show. "It makes me so proud of myself to see someone that I admired doing or partaking in the work that I do," the Netflix host said.

She continued: "She will text me if something big [happens] like when I got married, she messaged me, like things like that. There are moments where she will take time out of her busy schedule to recognize my small milestones, or things that I'm doing in life."

Ally says Hoda never let go of the supportive energy once she became an official Today Show contributor this year, and maintained it's what makes her so great, that her personality at work doesn't differ from how she is with her loved ones in her personal life.

© Getty Ally is more than just a familiar face on the Today Show

"Her home, like outside of work personality is exactly what she is at work," Ally said, adding: "She is the most infectious. She is joyful. You can tell she's grateful. Like she is confident."

© Getty The Peloton instructor brings her wide-ranging wellness expertise to NBC studios

Though she noted she didn't know what to expect, and recalled: "When I came on the Today Show, I was nervous because like, I want to make her proud," she remembers Hoda telling her: "You can do this, you're absolutely ready. You were born for this."

© Getty Ally often steps in as guest co-host on Today

"It's really a blessing just to be in her kind of atmosphere," Ally added. "Because she makes me want to be a better person, I see how she talks to everyone on set, how she talks to the guests, how she talks to the camera people, she's genuinely invested and curious, she brings great energy, because she knows it positively affects those around them. And that's what she wants to do is bring joy. Everything that she does leads into that and feeds into that in her personal and professional life."

