Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, telling fans she is a "proud grandma", just days before she split from her actor husband, Richard Lawson.

Tina, who is mother to superstar singer Beyonce, 41, and her sister Solange, 37, with her former husband, Mathew Knowles, took to social media to praise the son of Kelly Rowland's eight-year-old son Titan, who she views as her own grandchild.

Kelly was a member of the pop group Destiny's Child alongside Beyonce and Michelle Williams, and was brought up by Tina from the age of 11.

WATCH: Blue Ivy dances in heels on stage with Beyonce

In the new post, we see a video of sweet Titan practicing his basketball skills in the garden.

Tina wrote: "Titan is so smart and handsome and entertaining!!! His mom is the best at letting him be himself @proud grandma @titanjewell @kellyrowland @timspoon."

One follower commented: "I love the fact she said proud grandma."

Back in 2021, Beyonce's mum Tina opened up about the family's relationship with Kelly and even described her children, telling Entertainment Tonight: "Kelly is my daughter, she's been living with me since she was 11. She's actually a sister to my girls and a daughter to me, I don't see any difference."

Tina is also grandmother to Beyonce and Jay-Z's children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

© Getty Beyonce and Kelly Rowland

Fans were recently wowed by Blue Ivy who joined her singer mom on stage during her Renaissance tour; the eleven-year-old impressed with her dance movies and on stage presence.

Speaking with People at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala, Tina said: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better."

She then joked: "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," adding: "But yeah, she's having the time of her life."

The Houston native continued: "I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard," and maintained: "So I'm the proud grandma, always."

© Getty Blue Ivy also performed at Beyonce's Renaissance show in London

News broke on 27 July of Tina's decision to conclude her eight-year-long marital journey with husband Richard Lawson.

Previously known as Celestine Lawson, Tina headed to the court to file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause, as revealed by legal documents acquired. Tina and Richard have no children together.