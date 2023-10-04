Pasha Kovalev's emotional gesture for Amy Dowden revealed as she continues cancer treatment

Pasha Kovalev has thrown his support behind his Strictly co-star Amy Dowden following her heartbreaking breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

In a bid to raise vital funds and awareness, the Russian professional dancer, 43, has joined forces with wear it pink, Breast Cancer Now's biggest fundraising event.

© Breast Cancer Now Pasha is helping to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now

Speaking about his involvement, Pasha explained how Amy's personal journey inspired him to raise public awareness of the disease and spurred him on to lead a series of pink dance classes throughout October alongside breast cancer campaigner, Emma Campbell.

"I'm so excited to be dancing in pink for such a fantastic cause. And more importantly, dancing with a very special person," he said.

© Breast Cancer Now The professional dancer has teamed up with breast cancer campaigner Emma Campbell

Pasha went on to say: "Sadly, most of us will know someone who's been affected by breast cancer. One of the Strictly family is going through it right now, and I have so much respect for Amy and everything she's doing to raise awareness of the disease."

Over on his Instagram Stories, Pasha posted a clip of himself dancing with Emma. The father-of-two could be seen performing a lively cha-cha-cha wearing a hot pink blazer which he wore layered over a black outfit.

How to check your breasts According to CoppaFeel, the key to checking your breasts is knowing what feels normal to you. You spend more time with your body than anybody else, so you're the person most likely to notice when something doesn't feel quite right. Make getting to know your breasts part of your normal routine - touch them when you're in the shower, when you're moisturising or when you're getting dressed. When you know what your breasts feel like 'normally', you'll notice any changes, such as if areas feel thicker, if a lump has appeared or if you see a sudden change in size or shape. While it's normal for your breasts to feel painful around your period, if you're feeling a different kind of pain in your breasts, it's important to get it checked out. Look out for changes in your skin, such as dimpling or puckering, or unexplained rashes or redness. Keep an eye on your nipples too. Check if they look pulled in or have moved position or changed shape, or if any crusting or liquid is coming out. When you're checking your breasts, check everywhere there's breast tissue - right up to your collarbone and under your armpits, where swelling can happen. CoppaFeel suggests checking your breasts once a month. If you notice anything that doesn't feel normal to you, monitor it for a week and make an appointment with your doctor if it persists. Check out CoppaFeel's information on how to check your breasts here.

The star's fans and friends were quick to send messages of support in the comments section. "This is SO wonderful!" gushed one, while another added: "I LOVE this... It's a 10 from me!!!!"

A third remarked: "This is amazing!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Truly lovely!!"

© Instagram Amy is undergoing chemotherapy

Strictly star Amy is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. The 33-year-old exclusively told HELLO! about her diagnosis back in May.

In a candid interview, she opened up about how she discovered a lump on her breast, just days before she went on her honeymoon with her husband Ben Jones.

© Getty The dancer was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year

"I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," she told HELLO!. "But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

Since sharing her story, the entire Strictly family has rallied behind Amy in a loving show of support. While the star has been forced to miss the 2023 series due to ongoing chemotherapy treatment, Amy's co-stars shared a touching tribute to the dancer during the show's launch.

WATCH: Amy Dowden given a special mention in Strictly 2023

During the first episode, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman paid a very touching tribute to Amy, calling her their "Welsh dragon" as she missed "the start of the series".

© Instagram Amy surprised her fellow Strictly co-stars ahead of the 2023 series

Tess said: "We are, of course, missing one of our professional dancers. Our gorgeous Amy Dowden is unwell and she can't be with us for the start of the series. But she is our Welsh dragon and we know she will be back soon."