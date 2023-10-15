Suzanne Somers dead at 76 following battle with breast cancer

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Suzanne Somers dead one day before 77th birthday

The actress passed away a day before celebrating her 77th birthday

Suzanne Somers during' "Mornings With Maria" at Fox Business Network Studios on January 09, 2020 in New York City
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York
Suzanne Somers passed away aged 76 just a day before she was set to celebrate her 77th birthday.

The actress, known for roles on Step by Step and Three's Company, had been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time earlier this year.

In a statement shared with People, her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay wrote: "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," adding: "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."

