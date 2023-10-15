Suzanne Somers dead at 76 following battle with breast cancer

Suzanne Somers passed away aged 76 just a day before she was set to celebrate her 77th birthday.

The actress, known for roles on Step by Step and Three's Company, had been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time earlier this year.

In a statement shared with People, her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay wrote: "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," adding: "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."

