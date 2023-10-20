George Stephanopoulos’s wife Ali Wentworth admits to dealing with ‘dark times’

Ali Wentworth recently took her followers on an emotional journey with a series of touching posts on Instagram as she admitted to dealing with ‘dark times’.

One such photo captured a radiant moment with her husband, George Stephanopoulos, at a gala for the Good + Foundation, a nonprofit aiming to combat multi-generational poverty.

The event, which included comedy giants like Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, and Kevin Hart, wasn't just about big laughs. It was a testament to the therapeutic nature of laughter.

"During dark times laughter can be medicinal," Ali mused, emphasizing how the gala's comedic acts offered "a much-needed escape" during challenging times.

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos attend the 2023 Good+Foundation

Beyond the glitz and humor of the gala, Ali’s posts delved deeper into personal territory. Amidst the comedy and charity, Ali's own performance at the gala gave a hint of her multifaceted talents.

But juxtaposed against the gala's glamorous backdrop, Ali's vulnerability emerged when speaking of her family. She and George have been grappling with the emotional void left by their daughter Harper's departure for college.

Ali and George will have the house to themselves

Such transitions aren't easy, and Ali's posts underscore the universal pangs of parents becoming empty-nesters.

But it isn't just Harper's absence that cast a shadow on Ali’s heart. The recent passing of George's mother, at the age of 90, added another layer of melancholy to their lives.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth face change together

In a candid moment, Ali introduced her followers to Cooper, the family dog she affectionately termed her "emotional support dog."

There's a palpable solace she finds in Cooper, especially evident in the heartwarming photos she shares. One can imagine Cooper offering a furry shoulder to lean on, softening the sting of Harper's absence.

Ali's trip down memory lane further intensified the emotional cadence. She posted a nostalgic image featuring her and her two daughters, Harper and Elliot.

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth, Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos and George Stephanopoulos

The poignant throwback snapshot showcased a younger Ali cradling a baby Harper, while a toddler Elliot clung to her mother's shoulders. The simplicity of the "#TBT" caption belied the depth of emotion.

This was more than just a 'Throwback Thursday'; it was a reflection on the passage of time, the growth of her children, and the swift, relentless march of life itself.

The family's recent transition was humorously depicted in a light-hearted post, with George dressed as though it was his "first day of class at a boy’s elementary school." Ali's playful caption hinted at their collective attempt to deal with their "empty nest" by leaning into humor and love.

In another post, Ali paints a serene picture. Standing against a desert backdrop, she's roasting marshmallows over a fire pit. Clad in pajamas and with an unmistakable grin, Ali seems to suggest that, even in moments of transition and melancholy, there's a sweet side to relish.