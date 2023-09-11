George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's daughter Elliott is all grown up on big day – see rare, emotional photos

The Good Morning America anchor and the Go Ask Ali host are parents of two

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth may have had the time of their life at co-anchor Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's wedding, but the weekend provided for a double dose of emotion for the couple.

On Saturday, September 9, their oldest daughter, Elliott Stephanopoulos, officially became an adult, turning 21, and her mother couldn't have been prouder.

Ali, 58, took to Instagram to share several photos of their new adult, spanning her childhood and teenage years, to a present photo of hers posing while on vacation in a lace crop-top and jeans.

The actress and comedienne emotionally penned: "When my eldest daughter, Elliott, was a baby, people would say – 'they grow up so fast'… I was sleep-deprived and in pain from constant breastfeeding. It was an insane thought.

"But today – that baby girl is 21. And you know what? It's true. They grow up so fast. I love this incredible, fearless, brilliant, beautiful woman. And I wish I could stick her back in the stroller for just one more day…."

Her famous family friends shared birthday wishes as well, like Mariska Hargitay, who wrote: "Happy birthday powerful, brilliant, passionate Elliott. We love you," and Deborah Roberts, who added: "Awww. Happy birthday Elliott."

Elliott herself responded with: "Way to choose the most horrendous pics of my awkward stages," while a fan added: "You're a 10. No notes. Love, another mom."

Elliott is currently a student at Brown University in Providence, while her younger sister, 18-year-old Harper, recently left the family home for college as well, beginning as a freshman at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

After dropping Harper off, Ali shared a photo of her and George, 62, walking away hand-in-hand, penning emotionally: "We dropped our baby off at college.

© Getty Images George and Ali are parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

"Everyone is saying 'she’s ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready! I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote- 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'.

"I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined- please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

© Instagram The couple dropped their younger daughter off at Vanderbilt University

Family friend and George's co-anchor Lara Spencer, who dropped her daughter off at Vanderbilt the same weekend, felt the same feels and wrote back: "I hear you sister.

"I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."

© Instagram George and Ali are getting used to being empty nesters

When sharing a photo from an event they attended soon after, she wrote: "To help deal with the pain of being empty nesters – I made George dress like it was his first day of class at a boy's elementary school…"

