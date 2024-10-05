Lara Spencer receives love from GMA family amid milestone moment

Lara Spencer is celebrating a very special moment, as her daughter Kate Haffenreffer turns 20 years old.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram for the milestone moment, sharing a look inside their celebration as the 20-year-old enjoyed a decadent-looking chocolate cake complete with sprinkles. Lara shared a number of snaps from her daughter's life, including a photo of the duo when Kate was a lot younger.

Many of the photos showed off Kate's incredible resemblance to her mom, as she posed with her friends, and one of the family's dogs. Lara even shared a rare photo with her ex-husband, Kate's father, David Haffenreffer — former CNN reporter turned real estate broker.

© Instagram Lara Spencer with her daughter Katharine

Lara captioned the special Instagram carousel: "My baby girl is 20 today. Happy Birthday my love. Have the best day ever!!! Can't wait to celebrate with you but trust that your girls in Nashville will make sure you have a day/night to remember."

The Good Morning America anchor was supported by her many colleagues and famous friends as she celebrated Kate's birthday.

Deborah Roberts, who works for ABC News but has previously contributed to Good Morning America, commented below: "Awww. Happy birthday," with a number of birthday-themed emojis.

© Getty Images GOOD MORNING AMERICA Show coverage of "Good Morning America" during the Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 28, 2023 on ABC. DEBORAH ROBERTS

Similarly, Ali Wentworth, the wife of Lara's colleague George Stephanopoulos, wrote: "Happy Birthday Kate!!!!"

Harper is Ali and George's youngest daughter

Ali and Lara have bonded over being empty nesters, with both their kids going to college. Ali's daughter Eliott is at Brown, while Harper is at Vanderbilt, along with Lara's daughter Kate. The Good Morning America anchor's son Duff is a student at Southern Methodist University.

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth, Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos and George Stephanopoulos at the New York premiere of "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" held at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023 in New York City

As Ali said goodbye to her daughter Harper, she wrote on Instagram: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!

"I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide.'"

"I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers," she continued.

Lara totally understood Ali's pain, commenting below: "I hear you sister. I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."