George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth reunite - but their daughters are unimpressed! The GMA star and Go Ask Ali podcast star are doting parents

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth finally reunited this week following time apart from each other.

MORE: Ali Wentworth stuns in leopard print swimsuit while at home in New York

Ali had been filming a secret project in LA, while George remained in New York City for his hosting duties on Good Morning America.

The couple were more than happy to see each other again and Ali shared a photo of the pair kissing at the table in a restaurant at the start of the week.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth jokes she's divorcing George Stephanopoulos

However, there were two people that weren't as pleased about this public display of affection - their daughters Elliott and Harper!

MORE: Inside Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' stunning $6.5m New York apartment

MORE: Ali Wentworth calls out husband George Stephanopoulos live on GMA

Ali posted the picture on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Because we like to gross our kids out."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Aww! Reunited and it feels so good?" while another wrote: "Sweet!" A third joked: "Get a room!"

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth were pictured 'grossing out' their daughters!

It's been a busy year for Ali and George, who have enjoyed a number of vacations including a trip to Paris - where they were joined by their good friend Brooke Shields and her family - and Montauk.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos receives outpour of support following major career news

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' heartfelt tribute to his wife and daughters revealed

While George has been busy co-anchoring GMA, Ali has been promoting her newly-released book, Ali's Well That Ends Well.

The book has received rave reviews and was even ranked in the tenth spot on the New York Times' reading list.

Her book was described as "tales of desperation and a little inspiration".

Ali and George are doting parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

Ali's Well That Ends Well offers the star's thoughts and experiences on the coronavirus pandemic, with the blurb reading: "Like many, Ali Wentworth spent the pandemic seesawing between highs, lows, and baking an unnecessary amount of chocolate cake. Between binging every TV show in existence to conquering TikTok to becoming a (semi) empty-nester, Ali experienced her share of turmoil (including an early case of Covid), but she also grew a little, learned a lot, and found comfort in some unexpected people and places."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' on-air coments leave co-stars in hysterics

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reveals challenge she faced ahead of their anniversary

When they aren't busy working, Ali and George enjoy nothing more than spending time at home with their family. Their oldest daughter Elliott flew the nest last year to attend university but is thought to be back for the summer.

At the time, Ali admitted that she was devastated, and shared an emotional looking photo of herself eating a burger on the way back from dropping her firstborn off in her dorms.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.