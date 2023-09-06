GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth look so loved-up in romantic beach snap

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are consistently couple goals, and the pair looked so incredibly loved-up during the week as they headed to the beach as the summer came to an end.

The couple, who married in 2001, cuddled up together on the beach with Ali capturing a joyful snap of the pair together. Ali rocked a bare face as she cuddled up to her husband with the waves crashing behind them. Ali wore a navy-blue shirt for her trip to the beach and had a stunning earring that glistened in the sand. George also struck a very casual figure for the romantic photo, opting for a gray T-shirt alongside his signature glasses. The couple both had messy hair for the snap as the sea breeze ruffled their locks.

Highlighting the end of the warmer months, Ali said: "Another summer over… time is a thief," and her followers were quick to shower the duo with praise.

One penned: "I don't know you two… most likely never will. But thank you for sharing some of your love story publicly… so lovely to see joy on the pages of social media. This old Iowa teacher thinks it is a pretty darn good lesson for followers. I appreciate you both."

A second wrote: "You two are so cute and such great humans!" while a third enthused: "I love the authenticity of this picture. It speaks volumes," and a fourth posted: "Such the ultimate cute couple!!!"

George and Ali spent the summer together alongside their daughters Elliott, 20, and Harper, 18. Recalling his summer, he posted several photos from family trips, walking down Broadway hand in hand with Ali, cozying up to Harper after her high school graduation, posing alongside his two girls to show how much they'd grown, and more off-duty relaxed snaps.

Fans gushed over the sweet moments with comments like: "George, the social media influencer comin in hot!" and: "Seeing George all casual and with messy hair is the same vibe as running into one of your teachers, as a kid, and they had on jeans!!" as well as: "George you are a world class person and you have a beautiful family."

While the first was about "chill vibes only," the second photo dump brought the party, which he captioned: "…and I can't forget about one of the best nights of the summer: The Eras Tour!"

However, the summer was bittersweet for the popular pair as they had to say goodbye to both of their daughters as Elliott headed back to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island to start her junior year. Harper, meanwhile, moved out of the family home to Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Speaking about the advice he gave to Harper before she left, he told his Good Morning America colleagues: "Go with the flow. Be engaged. Be curious."