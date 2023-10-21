Drew Barrymore shocks fans as she reveals she's been in a relationship for the past three years

For the past three years, Drew Barrymore has held a secret close to her heart. In a recent episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and talk show host shared an intimate detail with her guest, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Drew revealed that she's been in a relationship for around three years, sparking intrigue and surprise among her fans.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Drew mentioned that her meeting with the mystery man took place through the elite dating platform, Raya.

Yet, it was only recently that Drew decided to introduce her partner to the wider world. Recalling a recent event, she shared: “I invited him to a wedding next weekend, and he said, ‘Wow, after three and a half years you are going to invite me to a wedding?’”

Drew’s decision to open up about her relationship was, in part, inspired by Taylor Swift’s unabashedly open relationship with Travis Kelce.

Speaking about the singer’s public outing during a Kansas City Chiefs game, Drew expressed her admiration. “There was something so normal about it, and obviously Taylor Swift is everything but normal, but I’m a female, I’m going to go out on a date with a male, I’m not going to overthink this, I am not going to be the dark horse and be secretive and weird about it.”

For Drew, Taylor’s actions served as a reminder to remain unfazed by public opinion. “This was evidence of not being affected by what other people think … it was so calm, confident and normal that it just made me think I should do this too.”

Since her separation from art consultant Will Kopelman in 2016, Drew, 48, has been predominantly quiet about her love life.

Their three-year marriage blessed them with two daughters: Olive, now 11, and Frankie, 9. Close sources to the couple mentioned that they remained amicable for their children's sake.

In the years following the split, Drew’s stance on love and relationships saw a dynamic shift. In a candid chat with People in 2020, she remarked on her hesitance about remarriage but remained open to the idea of love in the future.

“It doesn’t mean that maybe I wouldn’t like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college,” she contemplated.

However, dating wasn’t always smooth sailing for the actress. She recounted some less-than-ideal experiences, including being ghosted and a last-minute cancelation, but she preferred the company of her friends.

Fast forward to December 2022, when Drew acknowledged that she was dating. Yet, a few months later, she seemed to have a change of heart.

Speaking to New York Magazine, she reflected, “I spent a lot of my life loving romance and drama and all of that. I just burnt myself out on it.” She further confessed, “I genuinely am tired and exhausted.”