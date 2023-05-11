Drew Barrymore reunites with her ex's current fiancée live on-air – details

Drew Barrymore, throughout her tenure as host of The Drew Barrymore Show, which premiered in 2020, has become known not only as a stellar host, but as a candid and vulnerable one.

Nearly no topic is off limits over at the hit morning show, and when it comes to its guests, the host isn't afraid to include even her exes, or her exes' current partners either!

The star has already had ex-boyfriend Justin Long on her show, for the premiere of season three back in September of 2022. The two dated on and off from 2007 to 2010, and at the time gushed and reminisced over their time together, maintaining their now platonic love for each other.

Now, Drew has extended the invite for her show to Kate Bosworth, who Justin has been engaged to since March of this year. Not only did the actress reiterate how much love Justin still has for Drew, the two praised each other, and opened up about the importance of celebrating one's exes.

Speaking together on the talk show on May 11, Drew got right into it, telling the audience: "We have a very important person in common, my very dear old friend Justin Long, boyfriend, a dear friend," endearingly adding: "He and Kate have found each other in this world and become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal… like the ultimate couple you root for, period."

"He loves you so much," Kate replied, maintaining: "He just loves you, so so deeply," and as the two recalled when her now fiancé came over on the show, she revealed her reaction couldn't have been that of more excitement.

"I was with him when he got the ask," she remembered, and further said: "I said, 'You have to do it!!!' I was like, 'Yes, yes, you have to do it.' I was so excited."

She explained: "I knew… there's so much love between the two of you, and so much… yes fun and wild, I always say you guys were in like a tornado together. It's the time in your life where you're just like, 'I wanna feel, I wanna do everything,' you know, just be a part of the adventure in a wild way, which is so much fun. And he just loves you so much."

© Getty Justin and Drew have starred together in Going the Distance and He's Just Not That Into You

As audiences applauded their openness with each other, the two maintained the importance of celebrating each other's past partners, especially as women.

Drew said: "We as women, actually, have an opportunity, have a choice, of how we can navigate our partners that we're currently with with confidence, and blessing, and a sharing goodness that makes all women look good."

© Getty Justin and Kate made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kate concurred: "I feel like the love, to me, like the heart can expand, you what I mean? I feel like if you really lean into the expansiveness of love, and that includes friendships, it's only for the better.

"Anytime I've closed my heart down because of ego, it hasn't made me feel good and I want to move to the warmth, I want to stay in the warmth," she concluded.

© Getty Drew has previously described Justin as one of the funniest people in her life

© Getty The former couple in 2010

© Getty Justin and Kate were first romantically linked in March 2022

© Getty The two revealed they got engaged just ahead of their red carpet debut

