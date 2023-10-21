Emma Watson is a sun-soaked dream wearing unbuttoned shirt in unseen photos

Emma Watson set the fashion world alight last month, stepping out in Milan in a series of showstopping outfits, ranging from a tiny silver mini-dress to a thigh-skimming black halter neck dress.

However, the Harry Potter actress proved she looks just as beautiful when she's dressed down as she does when she's attending glittering events. In a collection of photos taken to promote her and her brother Alex Watson's gin brand, Renais, Emma and her brother laughed together in the sun, with Emma wearing a series of summer-perfect ensembles.

In one photo, the 33-year-old wore a collared shirt with nothing underneath, probably enjoying the breeze as the snap looks to have been taken on a summer day!

© Instagram Emma Watson wore an unbuttoned shirt to pose with her brother

Fans joked in the comment section, writing: "Next time Alex needs a peek-a-boo shirt too."

In another snap, the star opted for a sleeveless floral summer dress as she sniffed a glass of alcohol handed to her by her brother. Emma looks blissfully happy soaking up the sun.

A third photo had a more autumnal vibe, with Emma and Alex strolling in their family's vineyard in golden hour sunlight. Emma looked over her shoulder into the camera, smiling slightly as her brother surveys the crop.

© Instagram Emma and Alex Watson's parents own a vineyard in France

What is Renais?

Renais is Emma and Alex's latest venture, a family-made luxury gin made with upcycled grapes.

© Instagram Emma and Alex Watson have their own alcohol brand, Renais

It's no surprise the duo has created an alcohol brand, with their parents owning the Domaine Watson vineyard in France, where Renais is created, as well as two wines: the Irancy, a Pinot Noir red and a Chablis, a classic Chardonnay white.

Are Emma and Alex Watson close?

Despite Emma spending much of her youth away from home shooting films, the duo have a close relationship, with Emma sharing an insight into their bond on Instagram.

"One of the many things @alex.s.watson and I have bonded over in the last few years is our love for music," she shared. Of how they'd learned to respect each other, Emma wrote: "It wasn't always easy; there was a time when the @spicegirls were clashing hard with The @offspring on the school run (you can guess who was who). Alex is still convinced that Emma Bunton is the songbird of our generation.

"With time, however, fortunately, our tastes seem to have come full circle, and now nothing makes us happier than making dinner and sharing what we've been listening to lately."

We love to see a family business!

