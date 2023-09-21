Emma Watson just wore the chicest shoes of all time, and you probably missed it

There are three items at the top of Emma Watson’s Milan Fashion Week agenda: mini hem lengths, muted tones and seriously chic shoes.

The 33-year-old actress, model and activist constantly wows in tailored separates, elegant two-pieces and feminine gowns that always feel modern yet equally as timeless (take her dazzling crochet gown for example). And her personal dress code perfectly pairs with the innate style agenda of Italy’s fashion capital.

MORE: Emma Watson’s dazzling plunge dress oozes modern glamour at the Soho House Awards 2023

READ: Emma Watson just revived the ultimate 70s cool-girl trend

Arriving on the second day of MFW, Emma wore a white buttoned-down shirt tucked into a navy utility mini-skirt with statement gold buttons on the front. She paired it with a jumper slung over her shoulders, Prada’s white Arqué bag with gold hardware, and the chicest ivory slingbacks with a kitten heel, also from the luxury label.

© MEGA Emma wore the chicest 90s-esque ivory slingbacks

The ultra-elegant shoe has a 90s-esque silhouette, yet the minimalist lines and a dainty side-bow give the heels a contemporary feel.

READ: Emma Watson and Jodie Turner Smith bring the glamour at the Caring for Women dinner

© Arnold Jerocki Emma Watson before the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week

Chalky accessories have been a controversial player in the fashion field over the years, to say the least. But the ever-stylish Princess of Wales put the retro combination back on our agenda for 2023, pairing a plethora of looks with white throughout the summer.

Emma then opted for black accessories to watch Prada’s SS24 ready-to-wear show on Thursday, wearing a tailored navy mini-dress with a halter neckline and subtle gold detailing along the hem. A black Arqué bag and matching pointed court shoes rounded off her polished look.

Whoever said navy and black shouldn’t pair together, hasn’t taken style cues from Emma Watson...