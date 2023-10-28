Faith Hill's youngest daughter's bikini photo leaves fans wondering the same thing

Audrey McGraw, 21, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself that posed more questions than it did answers, as fans wondered the same thing.

The black-and-white photo portrayed Audrey looking stunning as she was dressed in a bikini and a knitted beanie hat as she held a camera. She was taking photos of four piles of stacked rocks in a field on a cloudy day.

© @audreymcgraw Instagram Audrey captioned the photo: "Capturing rock pillars on an unknown island by unknown artists"

She captioned the photo: “Capturing rock pillars on an unknown island by unknown artists” with a wink face emoji. Fans were particularly drawn to the stacked rocks pictured and specifically wanted to know: who stacked those rocks? Who were the unknown artists?

“Unknown artist did that because they knew you would find it!” one fan suggested in the comments section of her post.

WATCH: Faith Hill sings with her three daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey

Other fans implied that she had stacked the rocks herself and they implored Audrey: “please don’t stack rocks!”

The daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill appears to be an aspiring photographer alongside a model and singer, as she regularly posts her latest pictures to Instagram, wowing fans with her portrait of elephants by a watering hole.

© @audreymcgraw Instagram Audrey McGraw takes photos of elephants

Like her parents, she also has a musical streak as she posts videos of herself singing at the piano. Most recently she shared with fans a spine-tingling rendition of Elvis Presley’s Unchained Melody which she captioned: “Ode to the Elvis shaped cloud I saw the other day….”

One fan commented: “Wish I was your neighbor and could hear this music coming thru the window or the walls. When will you release some recordings? Soon I hope!! Amazing god given talent right there.”

The youngest McGraw daughter has yet to officially release music, but with parents like Faith and Tim supporting her, it’s clear she’s nurtured her talent well.

She celebrated her parents’ 27th wedding anniversary on October 6 with an ode to their famous “Let’s Make Love” video filmed in Paris.

The loving couple were photographed embracing each other on a Parisian road with an atmospheric white cloud of mist behind them. She captioned the photo: “Mom and dad in Paris”.