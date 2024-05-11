Audrey McGraw supports boyfriend Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in big blockbuster news

Audrey McGraw showed her joy as her rumored boyfriend Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, best known for his role in the Netflix show Lincoln Lawyer, received some exciting career news.

The 22-year-old, who has been linked to the 43-year-old actor since last year, took to Instagram to tell fans Manuel will take the leading role in the new Jurassic World film, according to a screenshot she shared on her story. Keeping her praise simple, she commented a number of fire emojis over the top to express her support for her partner.

© @audreymcgraw Manuel's big career news

Manuel will join Scarlett Johansson and Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey in the star-studded cast, expected to be released in 2025. This new film will be a fresh take in the franchise, with Jurassic World's original cast members - Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and the original trilogy's stars - Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, unexpected to return according to Deadline.

While neither Audrey or Manuel have publicly spoken about their relationship, they've both made their close bond clear through a number of photos. First connected in June 2023, Audrey shared a photo of an unidentifiable man lounging on a sunchair. She liked a comment from a follower reading:" Hard launch?".

© @audreymcgraw Instagram Audrey shares a rare photo embracing boyfriend Manuel

She formally 'hard launched' their relationship in January, with a photo of Manuel standing in the dark. More recently in April 2024, the singer shared a black-and-white candid shot of the couple embracing. She wrapped her arms around his neck and he put his around her waist, as they smiled brightly.

Audrey is the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who have two other fully grown daughters - Maggie and Gracie. The father-of-three revealed in 2017 that during a winter formal, he watched one of his daughters get into a limousine with friends with "a sledgehammer over my shoulder", adding it was "on purpose".

The singer explained: "You don't want to be mean, but when someone's taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect — and fear."

While Tim may clearly be protective of his daughters, he recognizes that he and Faith have "raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."