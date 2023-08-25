Tim McGraw reveals the surprising difference between his three daughters with Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is a proud father to his three daughters shared with wife Faith Hill: Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and 21-year-old Audrey. But although his eldest and youngest are following in their famous parents footsteps, country superstar and actor Tim has now revealed that his middle daughter is working in a very different field.

Maggie has stepped away from New York City and Los Angeles where her sisters live for the hallowed halls of Capitol Hill in the nation's capital, Washington DC.

Speaking on Good Morning America on Friday August 25, Tim, who appeared in Yellowstone spin off 1883, told Lara Spencer: "All three of the girls are really great singers, I always tell everybody I am the worst singer in the family, that's how good they are.

"The oldest and the youngest are pursuing acting: Gracie my oldest is here in New York City and looking for her first big break on Broadway, which is going to happen soon, and our youngest is an actress and singer as well, and our middle works in DC on Capitol Hill. They are great girls."

Maggie has been working as a legislative aide focusing on public policy for Vermont's Democratic senator Peter Welch, after previously working for Tennessee's Democratic representative Jim Cooper. She studied earth systems, oceans, atmosphere and climate at Stanford University, and later received her Masters in sustainability science and practice.

Although Maggie's Instagram is public, she rarely shares details of her career, although in May she revealed she was joining an initiative to help raise funds by taking part in the Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk on June 3 in Washington DC, benefiting the cause of suicide prevention.

"I'm doing something incredible," she wrote on Facebook. "I am participating in the Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk – an extraordinary event where participants from all over the country join together to walk 16-18 miles over the course of one night."

She continued: "I'm fundraising to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Net proceeds will help those affected by suicide and mental health conditions by supporting research, advocacy, survivor resources, education, and awareness programs.

"AFSP has set a bold goal to reduce the suicide rate 20% by the year 2025, and I'm proud to be part of that mission. Thank you for your support in a cause I believe in. Together we can save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide."

She was supported by her sisters – both of whom have visited Maggie in DC in recent months – who shared the link to the donation page on their Instagram Stories.

Gracie wrote: "My sister Maggie is raising money for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention by doing an overnight walk in DC!! Donate if you can, walk if you can…give love to those around you. There is always someone that is willing to help. Asking for help is hard but it's always there if you need it. #suicideprevention."

Maggie has also spoken at the UN General Assembly on the importance of encouraging younger generations to get involved and speak out on climate change, and in February she was even joined by mom Faith Hill, who used her own platform to encourage all generations to think about the health of our planet.

