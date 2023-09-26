Tim McGraw is grateful for daughters as he shares emotional tribute with unseen family photo you can't miss

Tim McGraw is a total girl dad, and this National Daughters Day, he is marveling at just how quickly his three girls became women!

The country star shares three daughters with his wife Faith Hill, who he married in 1996. Their eldest is Gracie Catherine, 26, followed by Maggie Elizabeth, 25, and Audrey Caroline, 21.

Though all three girls have already flocked from their parents' Nashville, Tennessee nest, their dad couldn't help but take a trip down memory lane with an adorable throwback to mark National Daughters Day.

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters enjoy themed dinner at family home

Tim took to Instagram to share a tribute to his three girls, first sharing a sweet black and white photo where the sisters are still little kids, and are huddled next to each other surrounded by soap suds while enjoying a bubble bath.

The father-of-three then followed up the adorable throwback with three stunning portraits of each of his girls all grown up.

"National Daughters Day was yesterday, so I want to share these pics," he wrote in his caption, adding: "Babies to young women... It happens so, so quickly."

He continued: "Faith and I wake up every morning so grateful and proud that we have these remarkable young ladies in our lives!!!"

MORE: Tim McGraw announces big career-related change following mass reaction from fans

MORE: Faith Hill and daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey show off stellar skills in rare birthday video

His girls were quick to react to their dad's tribute with adoring messages, with Audrey, the youngest, writing: "Love you," while her sister Maggie joked: "No one knows how to grin and bear it through 3 hours of Hamilton karaoke quite like you… love you, dad," and Gracie left behind a string of red heart emojis.

© Getty Tim and Faith have been married for 27 years

The McGraw family's fans also took to the comments section under the post to gush about it, with one of Tim's followers writing: "Your daughters are gorgeous! Must be one proud daddy!" as others added: "What a sweet post!! Gorgeous girls!! Just like their mama!!" and: "Wow!! You are so so blessed!! You have the most beautiful family!!" as well as: "Gorgeous girls, each so unique and beautiful," as another fan joked: "My goodness Faith's genes are strong."

Since moving out of their family home, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey have all embarked on their own, different endeavors.

© Getty Audrey and Maggie with their parents at a red carpet earlier this summer

Gracie lives in New York City, and like her parents, she has aspirations of a career in music, however more specifically a passion for Broadway, and has previously performed with Broadway Sings.

MORE: Audrey McGraw, 21, seemingly confirms romance with Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, 42: all the clues

© Getty The McGraw sisters grew up in Tennessee

Her youngest sister, Audrey, has similar aspirations of a career in the entertainment industry, and attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the middle McGraw sister, Maggie, has a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford, has worked as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper – a Democratic representative from Tennessee – and her older sister recently shared that she is studying for the LSAT.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.