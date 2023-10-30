Matthew Perry's heartbreaking final words of advice revealed in last ever interview - watch

Matthew Perry's untimely death has hit hard, with his adoring fans and beloved friends and family mourning the loss of the Friends star.

The Chandler Bing actor's final interview has since been re-shared across online platforms, which took place in November 2022, to promote the actor's memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

In the heartbreaking footage, which can be viewed below, Matthew opened up about the advice he would give to those suffering from addiction, telling them that they are "not alone" and that "it's not their fault".

VIDEO: Watch Matthew Perry's final interview

He continued to say: "There's a famous lie that people don't change. I happen to know that people do change and I see that every day. I see people getting better. I see the lights in their eyes coming on.

"They get through the terrible part of addiction, the detox, and they're able to live a normal life as long as they do a certain amount of work every day," he continued.

© Kevin Winter Matthew Perry wanted to help others suffering from addiction

Matthew had been incredibly open about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, and did a lot behind-the-scenes to help others in similar situations. He set up Perry House, his former Malibu home, back in 2013, to help others.

He was keen for people to remember him for his work helping others, on top of his acting career.

© Instagram One of Matthew Perry's last Instagram photos was with his beloved father, John Perry

Chatting to Tom Power in November 2022 before a live audience in Toronto, he said: "I'd like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker."

He continued: "When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned," he said of his work helping others with addition.

Matthew released his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in November 2022

"And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

Matthew's heartbroken family released a statement via People on Sunday, a day after the star's death. The wrote: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

© Jim Smeal Matthew Perry with his Friends co-stars

The statement came courtesy of his mother Suzanne Perry, his father John Bennett Perry, and his five half-siblings through his parents' remarriages (they split up less than a year after welcoming Matthew in 1969).

Matthew's passing was first reported by TMZ on Saturday, with the publication writing that the actor had been found on Saturday October 28 in his jacuzzi by his assistant, who had been sent out on errands after Matthew had returned home from a game of pickleball.

© Photo: Getty Images Matthew remained close to his Friends co-stars

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a call at the actor's address regarding the death of a male in his 50s, but did not confirm the identity of the deceased.

Matthew found fame in the nineties for his role as Chandler in Friends, which ran for 10 years between 1992 and 2002.

Other roles included The West Wing, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and The Odd Couple. His movie credits include Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again.

© David M. Benett Matthew wants people to remember him for helping others

Tragically, Matthew battled with devastating addictions to alcohol and drugs, and in his memoir, he revealed he had almost died at the age of 49 when his colon burst from opioid overuse, leaving him spending weeks fighting for his life.

Celebrity tributes have flooded in since the news of Matthew's death was announced on Saturday. Brooke Shields, Gwyneth Paltrow, the creators of Friends and Adele are just some of the famous faces who have shared stories and mourned the loss of the talented actor.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.