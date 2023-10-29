Matthew Perry's family breaks silence after actor's tragic death – read statement

Matthew Perry's family broke their silence after it was announced on Saturday, October 28 that the actor had died aged 54 after an apparent drowning.

In a statement shared with People on Sunday, they penned: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.

© Getty Images Matthew Perry's family shared a statement after the actor's death

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

The statement came courtesy of his mother Suzanne Perry, his father John Bennett Perry, and his five half-siblings through his parents' remarriages (they split up less than a year after welcoming Matthew in 1969).

The actor was reportedly found in his California home, having drowned in his hot tub by the time first responders arrived at the scene.

In a statement previously shared with HELLO!, Warner Bros., the studio behind Friends, penned: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry.

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Tributes to the Canadian-American actor have poured in from several of his closest friends and colleagues over the years, including his Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, friend Selma Blair, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

© Shutterstock Matthew and his family (sister Maria, dad, John Bennett and stepmom Debbie Perry) at the premiere of "Fools Rush In," 1997

In the midst of her Halloween concert during her Weekends with Adele residency, Adele spoke fondly of the late comedian and gushed about his iconic screen roles.

"I'll remember that character for the rest of my life," she fondly said of his turn as Chandler Bing through the 1994-2004 run of Friends. "He's probably the best comedic character of all time."

Adele spoke to the audience about their favorite Chandler Bing memories and recalled some of her own from childhood, saying: "One of my friends Andrew when I was, like, 12 did the best Chandler impression.

© Getty Images His "Friends" co-stars have yet to share tributes, grieving away from social media

"He would do it all the time to make us laugh and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low he would just pretend to be Chandler."

Matthew's Serving Sara (2002) co-star Elizabeth Hurley also shared a tribute on Sunday, reminiscing with several promotional photos from their time working together.

"RIP Matthew Perry. So sad to hear the news of his passing. He was an incredibly talented comedian and a lovely man x," the British actress and model wrote.