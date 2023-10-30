Matthew Perry's dying wish is all the more tragic in revisited interview

Matthew Perry will forever be immortalized as Chandler Bing from the '90s blockbuster sitcom, Friends.

However, as the world mourns his tragic passing at 54, it's clear that Matthew wished his legacy to be about more than just his iconic character.

The heart-wrenching news came on Saturday night when Matthew was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles residence.

First responders, alerted by his assistant, arrived only to confirm the star's passing. While his unparalleled wit as Chandler in Friends — where he starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow — earned him global fame, Matthew had hopes that people would remember him for other meaningful contributions.

© Jim Smeal Matthew Perry with his Friends co-stars

In a candid conversation with podcaster Tom Power just last year, Matthew expressed, "When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. I'm glad of that... But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen, but it would be nice."

Throughout his life, Matthew battled severe drug and alcohol addiction. Yet, in these struggles, he found purpose. Turning his Malibu property into a men's sober living facility named Perry House, he became a beacon of hope for many grappling with addiction.

© David M. Benett Matthew Perry poses at a photocall for "The End Of Longing", a new play which he wrote and stars in at The Playhouse Theatre in London

His commitment to helping others was evident when he shared, "If an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'will you help me?' I will always say 'yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can't always do it for myself.' So I do that, whenever I can. In groups, or one on one."

Matthew's raw and sincere portrayal of his battles with addiction was laid bare in his autobiography, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

© Instagram Matthew died aged 54

He spoke of the harrowing experience of nearly losing his life multiple times, attributing his addiction to being "back-to-the-wall time all the time." A particularly poignant revelation was his reluctance to watch episodes of Friends.

For Matthew, the show was a painful chronology of his addictions, saying: "I could tell season by season by how I looked...I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people - and that’s why I can't watch the show."

© NBC Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Although he was strict about never being under the influence while filming, his agony was palpable when he shared, "It's not fair that I had to go through this disease while the other five didn't."

At the time of his passing, no drugs were discovered at his residence, and authorities have found no evidence suggesting foul play. Matthew's final day was reportedly mundane, having played pickleball for a couple of hours before unwinding at home.

The official Friends Twitter account posted a heartfelt tribute: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."