Brooke Shields and Bradley Cooper's relationship explored following seizure incident

Brooke Shields shockingly revealed in an interview with Glamour that was published on November 1 that she suffered a grand mal seizure back in September.

The actress, 58, shared that throughout the harrowing experience, she was aided by none other than fellow A-lister Bradley Cooper, who happened to be nearby.

Read on to learn more about Brooke and Bradley's relationship, how they first became friends, and how Bradley helped during the seizure incident…

Are Brooke Shields and Bradley Cooper friends?

While the two actors have never spoken about their friendship before, the newly revealed health scare definitely confirmed that away from the spotlight, they share a comfortable bond.

© Shutterstock Brooke and Bradley first met when they co-starred in the 2008 film "The Midnight Meat Train"

Brooke and Bradley, 48, first met in 2007, when they began work on the 2008 film The Midnight Meat Train. At that point, Brooke was already a well-established Hollywood star while Bradley was just beginning to make waves in the film industry after a five-year stint in the hit spy series Alias.

The Midnight Meat Train, based on a 1984 Clive Barker short story of the same name, received little promotion prior to its release. While it was positively reviewed, it received a limited release after it was delayed several times. However, it established a lasting and private friendship between its co-leads.

Do Brooke Shields and Bradley Cooper's families get along?

© Shutterstock The pair were spotted on an outing with their families in October 2022

Both stars keep their private life out of the spotlight, with The Hangover star in particular being averse to social media. However, almost exactly a year ago, both their families made a public appearance together.

They were spotted out at dinner together, with Brooke joined by her husband Chris Henchy and her two daughters, Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17.

Bradley, dressed more casually, was joined by his daughter Lea, six, shared with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. Brooke's daughters were seen fondly walking hand-in-hand with Lea as well.

© Shutterstock Their children seemed to possess a close bond

What did Brooke Shields say about Bradley Cooper's help during seizure?

Brooke told the publication that after dining at L'Artusi in downtown NYC and waiting for an Uber, "two women come up to me; I don't know them. Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. I start having a grand mal seizure."

© Getty Images The actress is married to Chris Henchy

People surrounding the Pretty Baby star tried to get in touch with her husband, but when that fell through, an assistant got in touch with Bradley who happened to be nearby.

"His assistant called Bradley and said, 'Brooke's on the ground. Chris isn't around. Go get her.' And he came, and somebody called the ambulance. And then it was like, I walked in with Jesus."

"His assistant called Bradley and said, 'Brooke's on the ground. Chris isn't around. Go get her.' And he came, and somebody called the ambulance. And then it was like, I walked in with Jesus."

She remembered seeing the A Star is Born actor holding her hand in the ambulance. "You wake up and Bradley Cooper's going, 'I'm going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,' and he's holding my hand. And I'm looking at my hand, I'm looking at Bradley Cooper's hand in my hand, and I'm like, 'This is odd and surreal.'"

