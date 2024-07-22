Michael Douglas celebrates 80th birthday with extravagant affair you have to see to believe

Michael Douglas hits the big 8-0 on September 25 this year, another notch for the legendary actor and producer who has been in the industry for over five decades.

The Oscar winner will most likely celebrate his big birthday surrounded by family, comprising of his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, their children Dylan and Carys, his son from his first marriage Cameron, and his two grandchildren.

However, it looks like the big day is kicking off months in advance near his family home in Majorca, Spain. Take a look at the glimpse of the village-wide celebration Michael shared below…

Michael Douglas' early 80th birthday celebration

The actor posted the clip on Instagram in which he excitedly joins others in a village square, possibly Valldemossa, and captioned it: "A village celebration for people turning 80!"

Several others who were on the brink of turning 80 or had just marked their big day were also in attendance, each with their own name tags and individual scrumptious meals.

Fans excitedly wished Michael a happy early birthday and left sweet comments like: "I look at M.D and I still see the young Michael Douglas from The Streets of San Francisco," and: "Happy birthday in Advance Michael. God bless you and good health," as well as: "This is so lovely. Happy 80th to everyone."

© Instagram Michael and Catherine own a home in Majorca, Spain, where they often spend their downtime

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the Wall Street actor admitted that while he was grateful to have learned some life lessons before getting the opportunity to parent Dylan, 23, and Carys, 21, he didn't enjoy being mistaken for his kids' grandfather at his age.

He recalled visiting his kids at university and the comments that followed. "This is not grandfather's day, this is parents' day. I say 'I am a parent!' That was a rough one."

© Getty Images The actor turns 80 on September 25, 2024

Michael remembered a similar incident taking place at Carys' high school graduation, although didn't take it to heart. "I'm not gonna take it personal. They're just trying to be nice."

He confessed that now that his kids were young adults, he was willing to slow down on extreme activities that he didn't have to keep up with. "I'm just sliding by just now. I've reached the point in terms of skiing and a couple of other activities that I'm no longer able to keep up with them on any basis. But it's nice having somebody look after you and say, 'You okay dad?'"

© Getty Images The actor shares son Cameron Douglas with his first wife, Diandra Luker

The star praised his kids for their values and attributed them to the way they were raised by their mom Catherine, 54. "I have to thank my kids, Dylan and Carys. They're just extraordinary beings. I probably certainly have to thank their mum and Catherine."

"They've just been a joy. We've had no issues per se. Had a lovely, lovely life together. Dylan is completely out of school now, and Carys has got one more year of college. But they brought both Catherine and I just a tremendous amount of joy."

© Getty Images He and Catherine share children Carys and Dylan

He even added that because they're now empty nesters, there's more opportunity to explore life beyond their children. "We're empty nesters, so we can get around a lot more than we used to raising two children in your 50s, 60s, and into your 70s."

