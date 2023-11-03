Olivia Culpo offers fans rare update on 'painful' health diagnosis: 'It never goes away'

Olivia Culpo gave fans an update on her struggle with endometriosis as it’s almost been three years since she had surgery.

The former Miss Universe winner, 31, revealed on her Instagram that “it’s going really well," and said how she was "so grateful to my doctors," tagging them in her story.

“Endometriosis never ‘goes away’ but there are a lot of ways to suppress the disease and painful symptoms”, she said, raising awareness for the debilitating condition. “If you or someone else you know think you have endometriosis make sure you are with a trusted doctor and always get a second or third opinion!”

Olivia explained that you’d want to make sure you’re with a qualified surgeon so you “don’t have to re-do it a bunch of times and can be pain free faster”.

© @oliviaculpo Instagram Olivia shares an update about her endometriosis

It seemed she massively appreciated her fans' support for her illness, as she added: “I love you guys!! Always here for you and really grateful I can help some of you out there navigate this shitty situation.”

A fan followed up to ask if she’d thought about endometriosis, fertility and whether she had any concerns.

“All the time because of endometriosis!” she exclaimed. “I just pray about it and trust God's plan.”

This comes following a TikTok video where Olivia joked: “I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately”, making it clear she wants to become a mom.

Olivia is preparing to get married next summer after her partner of four years Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers running back, proposed earlier this year. The star football player proposed with a custom diamond ring from Ring Concierge during a romantic vacation to Amangiri in Utah. According to Olivia's father, Christian made a traditional move and asked for his daughter's hand in marriage after they shared cigars together.

Most recently she’s been set on supporting her fiancé at his games wearing Christian McCaffrey merchandise to show her support. She’s been spotted in a number of sweaters with his name and face on them in support of the 49ers, as she attends the Levi’s Stadium.