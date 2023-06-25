Strictly's Amy Dowden celebrates major career news amid cancer diagnosis

Last month, Amy Dowden shared the news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, but despite the news the dancer is still hard at work and revealed she was reuniting with an old co-star for a new project.

The Welsh star posed alongside Sara Davies, who competed back on Strictly Come Dancing in its 19th series, ultimately finishing in eighth place. The pair shared a glamorous selfie together where they both beamed with Amy looked magical in a white and brown gingham shirt while Sara looked equally as dazzling in a stylish blue and black dress.

Amy couldn't hide her excitement in her caption, as she enthused: "With my super lovely @saradaviescc working on something super fun! EXACTLY what I needed!" She finished her post with a string of heart emojis.

Neither gave away what the top-secret project they might be working on, with Sara only teasing on her Instagram Stories: "Look who I'm with today!!!"

The comments section was immediately flooded with supportive comments, including from Amy's co-stars Dianne Buswell and Graziano Di Prima who both left heart emojis.

One follower commented: "Doing something different as a breast cancer patient feels so good! Otherwise it's just lots of things being done to you & absolutely everything is about cancer! Enjoy!!" while a second added: "You look stunning! Excited to see what you've been up to."

A third penned: "Such a lovely pic! Can't wait to see what you've been working on," while a fourth wrote: "Couple of superstars. Hope you're doing okay Amy."

It's uncertain whether Amy will be back dancing on our screens this autumn when Strictly returns due to her cancer treatment. The star has previously shared that it was her "goal" to be competing and later told the Mirror: "If I only have radiotherapy, I'll be back on Strictly this season. Once radiotherapy is done there'll be nothing to stop me, there's no pressure but Strictly is leaving the door open. It's having something to work towards."

She went on to say: "I'm visualising myself on that Strictly dance floor. Just being back in the ballroom with the live audience, the adrenalin and the atmosphere. And the support from the whole Strictly family."

Thankfully, she revealed that she would be on the show no matter what, explaining: "And if I have to have chemotherapy, I'll be present in some way, even if I'm in a wig. I know amazing hair people with Strictly. Whether it's on It Takes Two, or being up in Claudia's area waiting for the scores, I'll be there."

Amy first discovered a lump in her right breast back in April, the day before she and her husband Ben jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

The dancer – who is battling grade 3 breast cancer – bravely spoke to HELLO! magazine about her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

"My doctor explained to me that there are three grades, and three is the most aggressive, but they feel as though they've caught mine early and [told me] to not be too alarmed because grade 3 would be expected in somebody of my age," she revealed.

She went on to say: "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle… But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."