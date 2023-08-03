Celine Dion's heartbreaking health update revealed amid new living situation with sister

The My Heart Will Go On singer's sister Linda has moved in with her as she continues to battle stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion's sister Claudette has shared yet another bittersweet update as the singer continues to battle stiff person syndrome.

The 55-year-old singer has been lying low at her $1.2 million Las Vegas mansion with her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson amid her debilitating struggle with the rare neurological disorder. Celine's sister has now revealed that the All By Myself hit-maker is struggling to find any medications that work for her but is persevering with her recovery with the help of their sister Linda, who has moved in to help care for her.

Claudette told Le Journal de Montreal: "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

Claudette went on to say that Celine is working incredibly hard to maintain her physical health and to get back to performing in the future.

Discussing her rehabilitation, she said: "We trust her. It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life… We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.

Celine is the youngest of 14 brothers and sisters: Linda, Denise, Clément, Claudette, Liette, Michel, Louise, Jacques, Daniel, Ghislaine, Linda, Manon, and twins Paul and Pauline.

© Getty Celine Dion and her sister Claudette in 1995

Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch, and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterized by muscle spasms, and frequent falls can also be an issue due to a lack of coordination.

Those with stiff person syndrome are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men.

© Marc Piasecki Celine has been lying low at her Las Vegas home since being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome

In October 2021, Celine shocked fans by revealing her health diagnosis, revealing she would be having to delay her Las Vegas shows.

In January 2022, she then canceled the North American leg of her Courage world tour for the same reason, saying: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing."

© Shutterstock The 55-year-old star has been suffering from 'persistent muscle spasms'

She gave her loyal fans a glimmer of hope, however, when she penned some songs for rom-com Love Again.

Her tracks are the star of the show in the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' new film, which Celine also briefly appears in, starring as herself.

© Instagram The star is being supported by her three sons

Claudette, 74, has shared a number of health updates about her sibling in recent months.

"We're all crossing our fingers, and I'm glad people are concerned," Claudette said during a recent TV show appearance in Quebec. "She is working hard, and we are confident that we will succeed. It can't be a story like this," she added.