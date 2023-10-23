Celine Dion's sister reveals star's treatment progress amid health struggles

Celine Dion, 55, is remaining out of the limelight as she struggles with rare disorder, Stiff Person Syndrome.

Since revealing her shock diagnosis in December 2022, the hitmaker has only shared a few updates with her fans, but her sister Claudette has spoken to Canadian site showbizz.net to give an update on her sister's treatment.

Her older sister explained she was wishing her sibling all the best with hopes of treatments. "I know she went to Denver a couple of times because there are great researchers there and I’m crossing my fingers. That’s all we can do. Tell her how much we love her and that we wish her all the best," she said.

Celine's fans sending well wishes is much appreciated by the star and her family. Claudette explained: "We have had some beautiful messages of love and we try as hard as possible for her to receive them. Because I know that morally, mentally, she’s strong. She’s not depressed at all, quite the opposite, she’s full of the joys of life.

She also revealed that Celine has a very positive mental attitude and has said: "We’re going to get through this, I’m listening to everything they tell me and I’m doing it religiously, because I want to come back, that’s for certain."

Celine's sister also used the interview as a chance to refute claims that Celine is now in a wheelchair as well as the false reports of the star having cancer.

The My Heart Will Go On singer has been lying low at her $1.2 million Las Vegas mansion with her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson and it has also been revealed that Celine's other sister Linda has moved in to help care for her.

Claudette told Le Journal de Montreal during a televised appearance last month: "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

Despite delaying her Vegas shows, she gave her loyal fans a glimmer of hope, however, when she penned some songs for rom-com Love Again.

Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, and these caused Celine to regrettably cancel her singing commitments.

The condition is twice as common in women than in men, and can prevent it's sufferers from being able to walk.