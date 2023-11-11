Newly-single Downton star Hugh Bonneville marks milestone birthday after marriage split

Hugh Bonneville marked his milestone 60th birthday with a sweet throwback snap on Friday, after it was announced last month that the Downton Abbey star had split from his wife Lulu.

The adorable snapshot showed the actor as a child, posing for the camera in a checked shirt. Hugh hilariously captioned the post: "Now we are sixty. This photo of me was taken earlier today. Dr Pantaloni's Youthing serum is working a treat. Thank you for the birthday messages."

© Instagram Hugh shared the sweet throwback snap on Instagram

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to share their well wishes, with one follower writing: "You haven't changed a bit." Another added: "Happy birthday, sir! Where do I get hold of this serum? Enquiring minds want to know."

Actor Sean Maguire also chimed in, writing: "Happiest of birthdays my dear friend." While The Crown's James Murray penned: "Hope you had a day to remember."

© Getty The former couple attending a Downton Abbey premiere

Hugh's milestone birthday comes one month after he and his wife Lucinda 'Lulu' Williams announced their split after 25 years of marriage.

On 1 October, a spokesperson for the Notting Hill star told The Sun: "I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated."

The couple tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son, Felix, shortly after. The family of three lived together in West Sussex, though Hugh tended to keep his family life out of the spotlight.

To mark their 20th wedding anniversary, the former couple renewed their vows at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

© Shutterstock Hugh with his Downton co-stars Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, Laura Carmichael and Michael Fox

Hugh attended his on-screen daughter Michelle Dockery's wedding with a whole host of Downton Abbey stars back in September, which led to some fans questioning whether he had split from his wife after he attended the ceremony alone.

The actor looked smart in an off-white suit with a silk blue tie, and he appeared to be in great spirits as he mingled with the likes of Jim Carter – who starred as his trusty butler Carson on the beloved show.