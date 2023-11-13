Carrie Johnson shares adorable photo of children Wilfred and Romy in colourful outfits

Carrie Johnson was enjoying some quality time with her children over the weekend and the mother-of-three shared a photo of her two eldest, Wilfred and Romy – and we can't get enough of their colourful outfits!

The wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson took Wilfred and Romy to a lake for a trip to see the ducks and the photo sees three-year-old Wilfred stood in some blue Paw Patrol wellington boots with patterned leggings and a red and blue striped jumper for extra warmth.

Meanwhile, Romy, who will turn two in December, looked super cute in her red and black spotty wellies, paired with a blue long-sleeved sweatshirt with a pink pinafore-style dress over the top. Carrie and Boris' youngest child, Frank, who they welcomed in July, was not in the shot so it's not known whether the little one joined them on their outing or was perhaps keeping warm at home.

Wilfred and Romy Johnson during family outing

Carrie, 35, often shares photos of her three children with her more than 80,000 Instagram followers. At the beginning of the month, the family enjoyed a gorgeous holiday during the half-term break to soak up some autumn sun.

The mum shared ten images on her Instagram page from their luxurious holiday. The first was a stunning shot of Romy. The little one can be seen wearing a floral swimsuit as she sat in a hammock on the beach. In the background, the white sand, tall palm trees and crystal blue ocean are all visible, proving the family loves to holiday in style!

Another photo showed Romy and her older brother running through the shallow waves at sunset, with his unmistakable blonde hair on full display.

Carrie and Boris married in 2021 and enjoyed a lavish wedding party at Daylesford House, a 1,500-acre estate with a Grade I-listed building in the Cotswolds. The glamorous location features a country house, an orangery, a heart-shaped orchard, a secret garden, and a swimming pool. The celebrations followed a tiny private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.

Their eldest, Wilfred, was of course at the ceremony and later that year, Boris and Carrie welcomed their daughter Romy. The couple then welcomed their third child together in July.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson married in 2021

To make the announcement, Carrie shared some photos of the newborn at their stunning £3.8 million grade II listed home. Carrie could be seen holding baby Frank as she wrote in the caption: "A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15 am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)

Carrie Johnson has welcomed three children with husband Boris Johnson

"Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude. [Green love heart emoji]. Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."