Kris Jenner's younger sister Karen Houghton's cause of death has been revealed, nearly one month after she passed away "unexpectedly" aged 65.

Karen was found unresponsive in her home in San Marcos, CA, and despite efforts from fire officials, she could not be revived.

© Instagram Kris Jenner with her sister Karen

According to her death certificate obtained by TMZ, Karen died from cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia. Type 2 diabetes was also noted as a secondary underlying cause.

The death certificate also states that Karen had been previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was cremated following her March 18 death.

Kris announced her sister's death on Instagram the following day, sharing several unseen photos of the two over the years, including snaps with their mom, MJ, a young Kourtney, and Kris' late husband Robert Kardashian.

Alongside the photos, Kris penned a heartwrenching tribute, which read: "It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly.

© @krisjenner Instagram Karen, Robert, MJ, and Kris

"My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time."

She continued: "Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter."

Kris added: "She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen's passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised.

© @krisjenner Instagram Karen was Kris' only sister

"We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."

The following day, Kris' niece – and Karen's daughter – Natalie also paid tribute with multiple throwback photos of her mother and a heartbreaking message.

"Dear Mommy, I can't believe you're gone. This doesn't even feel real," she began.

© Instagram Karen with her daughter Natalie as a child

"I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I'm so grateful to have had a mother like you."

Natalie continued: "You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don't know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn't ready for you to go."

© @krisjenner Instagram Karen with her mom MJ

She concluded: "An angel was sent to heaven on March 18th, 2024. I love you Mommy and you will forever be missed."

Karen was Kris' only sister, and they grew up together in San Diego. They were raised predominately by their mom after her divorce from their father Robert Houghton.

