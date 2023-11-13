Ginger Zee's son dotes over new bundle of joy in the family in heartwarming poolside photo

Ginger Zee and her family have a new bundle of joy to dote over, and her son Adrian is especially loving it!

Though the Good Morning America star has previously expressed she most likely won't be having more children, her extended family did get a new addition that the star and her family are head over heels for.

The ABC meteorologist herself has two sons with her husband Ben Aaron, also a television personality, who she married in 2014; the couple's eldest son is Adrian Benjamin, seven, and his younger brother is Miles Macklin, who is five.

Ginger took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a glimpse of her and her family's time away from their home base of New York, having spent the weekend in Orlando, Florida.

While in the sunny state, Ginger and her kids got lots of pool time, plus snuggles with her cousin's new baby.

The doting mom shared a sweet photo where she is fresh off of the pool in a towel, marveling at her cousin's adorable new baby Laken, who was calmly resting in her arms.

Meanwhile, her eldest son Adrian appeared just as enthralled with the one-month-old, and was endearingly looking over at the baby boy with a smile on his face.

"Snuggling my cousin's new baby all weekend made my heart swell," Ginger wrote in her caption, adding: "We love you little guy."

Ginger's boys of course also got a picture with Mickey while in Orlando

Her comments section under the post was quickly filled with gushing comments from her fans and colleagues alike, with fellow GMA meteorologist Somara Theodore leaving behind a string or red heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "Adrian looks smitten!" and: "Awe. So sweet," as well as: "Something about a newborn that kinda resets us in our day to day routine!" plus another one of her fans added: "So very blessed."

Of course, while Ginger was away in Orlando with her family, getting baby snuggles wasn't the only thing they took advantage of doing, and earlier in the week, she shared that her boys naturally enjoyed a trip to Disney World, and got plenty of snaps with Mickey Mouse.

