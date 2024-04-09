Tish Cyrus is supporting her husband, Dominic Purcell, after he announced the heartbreaking death of his beloved father, Joseph, on Tuesday.

Two weeks after revealing that his dad was admitted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, the Prison Break star shared news of his passing at the age of 80 with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"My dad passed tonight," Dominic began his lengthy post, which was accompanied by a photo of him and Tish posing with Joseph.

© Instagram Dominic and Tish with Joseph

After thanking the medical staff for their "wonderful care and gentle manner", Dominic continued: "For what’s it’s worth… As a father I believe the greatest gift he can receive from his child is the knowing he is deeply loved.

"Deeply respected. Surely a father's only wish for his child is to grow, flourish and better him. That was his wish. It came true."

He added: "I know very clearly I can not better him but I can try and be like him."

The actor also spoke fondly of his wife's "deep love" for his father and thanked her for bringing him peace in his final hours. "To my beautiful wife. It's very easy to love you. It's a simple thing," he said.

"The connection and deep love you had for my dad, and he for you, (the both of you) was magnificent. As he said. 'What did I do to deserve these two beautiful angels'.

© Instagram Tish and Dominic married in 2023

"The songs were perfect. They brought him peace in his final hours. It was a beautiful gesture. Thank you."

Continuing his tribute, Dominic wrote: "Watching my dad confront his own mortality was a lesson in courage and dignity. His stoicism in the face of great pain was heroic.

"A lesson. A last lesson from him to me. From me to my own children."

© Getty Dominic and Tish both paid tribute to his late father

He added: "As I write, it becomes clear to me that a worded tribute to my dad is not fair play……Such was his disdain for fuss and bother. We had that in common.

"His humility was perfect. VIVAMUS, MORIENDUM EST. (Let us live, since we must die)," he concluded: "Go with mum dad. Your loving son Dom."

Tish was among the first to respond with kind words about her father-in-law, revealing the photo Dominic shared held special meaning to them.

"The day this picture was taken was one of the best days of my life. Dom and I got our marriage license and then walked down sunset blvd with Joe," she penned.

© Instagram Tish and Dominic went public with their romance in 2022

"He was so happy and full of life. It's a day I'll never forget. To know Joe was to love him…. The kindest most gentle soul I will ever know. Being loved by him is something I'll never take for granted. RIP Joe."

Joe's death comes amid rumors of a rift between Tish and her daughter Noah Cyrus. According to reports, Noah allegedly dated Dominic before he began a relationship with her mom.

The couple made their relationship public in November 2022, not long after Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, ending their 28-year marriage.

© Instagram Tish's children Brandi, Trace, and Miley, attended her wedding

In August 2023, Tish and Dominic celebrated their union with a low-key backyard wedding, an event from which Noah was notably absent after her mom reportedly failed to invite her.

Adding another layer to the family's complex dynamics, reports emerged suggesting that daughter Miley Cyrus was unaware of her sister's alleged connections with Dominic before he married Tish.

