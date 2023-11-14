James Martin addresses fans after confirming TV break to 'sort cancer' diagnosis

James Martin has expressed his gratitude to fans just days after confirming he's taking a break from his TV schedule amid his cancer diagnosis.

The celebrity chef, who was diagnosed with facial cancer a few years ago, had recently opened up about his journey during his show in Liverpool.

© Shutterstock James Martin has confirmed he is taking a break from TV

Talking to the audience, the 51-year-old revealed he was taking a break in order to get his treatment sorted and vowed he "will be back fighting at the end of February".

Shortly after his revelation, James wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I just wanted to take this chance to say thank you for all (and there have been thousands) of the amazing messages I've had over the last few weeks. It's been a pleasure to be on the road with an amazing bunch, appearing night after night for a fantastic group of people… all of you!

"There are so many to thank Sam, Thatch, Dan, the whole crew, Richard, Seb, Ben, Cuffe & Taylor and all at Live Nation! It’s been a pleasure, 4 tours nearly done! The Palladium again tonight…ha, ha what?! Next, watch this space…now team let's give it the beans for tonight and the last night! Sunday night at the Palladium, what an honour…xx."

Fans rushed to post comments, with one writing: "Hi James, we wish you a successful fight against the Big C. We need you cooking on the box yo brighten our days and nights. You are real, man." Another stated: "All the best with you time going through the C, can't wait to see your new projects after you've beaten it stay safe James all the best."

A third post read: "My Mum & I came to your Show at Sheffield City Hall last year, & then again this year as we enjoyed it so much. We're wishing you well for a full recovery & look forward to seeing you back on TV / stage next year. Thank you James, sending love & good wishes. Xx." [sic]

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The TV chef was diagnosed with facial cancer a few years ago

Earlier this month, James touched upon his impressive career and his cancer journey. "On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television," he said. "For me personally, I've been through a lot of [expletive] with cancer but I'm getting sorted at the end of next month. I will be back fighting at the end of February but I'm going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted. I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages."

The former Saturday Kitchen star first spoke about his cancer diagnosis earlier this year when he issued a public apology in response to his "intimidating behaviour" shown towards his crew.

In his statement, James addressed the crew and wrote: "Firstly, I would like to apologise publicly and sincerely to the crew involved in this incident, as I did at the time. "I have always strived to keep my private life private," he continued. "However since details of a conversation, which was secretly recorded in January 2018, are now five years later being made public by a former member of our production team, I have decided to make a statement."

© Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock The TV star is in a relationship with TV producer Louise Davies

James revealed that the end of 2017 was "one of the most fraught and difficult periods of [his] life," where he dealt with the death of his grandfather and a burglary at his home which he shares with his partner Louise Davies.

Of his cancer diagnosis, James went on to say: "On top of this I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn't do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.

"After all this stress I was in a very emotional state, and when after filming in early January 2018 I discovered my home had been flooded while filming, I was extremely upset. I can only say I am human and following a build-up of personal life pressure, I admit that I overreacted regarding the damage to my home."