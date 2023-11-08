James Martin shares emotional cancer update as he announces 'break' from work

James Martin has shared a fresh health update following his cancer diagnosis.

The celebrity chef, who was diagnosed with facial cancer a few years ago, spoke about his journey during his show in Liverpool on Monday evening.

Taking to the stage in the Philharmonic Hall, James shared an emotional message with his fans where he touched upon his impressive career and his cancer journey. "On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television," he said.

"For me personally, I've been through a lot of [expletive] with cancer but I'm getting sorted at the end of next month.

© Shutterstock James shared an update with his fans

"I will be back fighting at the end of February but I'm going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted. I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages."

In a post shared to Instagram, James, 51, reflected on his stage performance writing: "Liverpool! Big love to you all, what an ending to a great night, thank you! Not too sure about the light up groin pic… But fab night, thank you for coming. Newcastle tomorrow, can't wait! #ontour #ontheroadagain #jamesmartintour."

The star's fans and friends were quick to send messages of support in the comments section. "Fantastic show tonight, loved every minute, good luck with everything and see you on [the] next tour," wrote one, while another chimed in: "Amazing show, so much talent. Look after yourself."

A third sweetly commented: "What a superb funny man and superb chef. Thank you for a superb night James Martin and your helper Sam. Have a well-earned rest after you finish your tour. Take care of yourself," and fourth remarked: "Amazing show [heart emoji] even lucky enough to have caught your guitar pick too!! Have a great rest of tour."

The former Saturday Kitchen star first spoke about his cancer diagnosis earlier this year when he issued a public apology in response to his "intimidating behaviour" shown towards his crew.

© Shutterstock The TV chef shared a statement apologising

In his statement, James addressed the crew and wrote: "Firstly, I would like to apologise publicly and sincerely to the crew involved in this incident, as I did at the time.

"I have always strived to keep my private life private," he continued.

© Shutterstock James Martin opened up about his cancer diagnosis

"However since details of a conversation, which was secretly recorded in January 2018, are now five years later being made public by a former member of our production team, I have decided to make a statement."

The celebrity chef revealed that the end of 2017 was "one of the most fraught and difficult periods of [his] life," where he dealt with the death of his grandfather and a burglary at his home which he shares with his partner Louise Davies.

© Shutterstock The 51-year-old is in a relationship with TV producer Louise Davies

Touching on his cancer diagnosis, James went on to say: "On top of this I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn't do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.

"After all this stress I was in a very emotional state, and when after filming in early January 2018 I discovered my home had been flooded while filming, I was extremely upset. I can only say I am human and following a build-up of personal life pressure, I admit that I overreacted regarding the damage to my home."