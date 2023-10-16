Strictly's Karen Hauer thanks fans for 'lovely comments and support' after reports of split

Many fans were quick to notice Karen Hauer's forlorn expression during this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing – her appearance comes just as it was revealed that the professional dancer and her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones had reportedly ended their one-year marriage.

After it was confirmed she had sailed through to next week's show with celebrity dance partner Eddie Kadi, the 41-year-old Venezuelan beauty thanked fans for their "lovely comments and support".

Karen Hauer looked upset following her Strictly routine this weekend

"Well that was a close call…" she wrote on Instagram on Sunday night alongside a series of snaps with comedian Eddie. "Happy to be coming back to the dance floor with my best pal and partner in dance crime @comeddiekadi."

She added: "I'll always be proud of you [hands together emoji]. Thank you for all your lovely comments and support [heart emoji]."

Both Karen and Eddie found themselves in the dreaded dance-off alongside Jowita Przystal and Jody Cundy, who were voted off.

WATCH: Karen Hauer visibly upset on Strictly amid split reports

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You both should be incredibly proud, such a beautiful dance!! Keep your head held high girl, you're truly inspiring and deserve all the happiness in the world. I can't wait to see you stronger than ever next week."

Another said: "Absolutely criminal that you were in the dance off. That dance was far better than the comments received from the judges." A third post read: "Well done guys xx love the energy you guys bring each week x." A fourth person stated: "So so happy you are through, Eddie is a ray of sunshine and we are always rooting for you Karen. Best of luck for the week ahead!!"

© Instagram Karen with her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones

Just hours prior to the elimination, it was revealed that Karen had reportedly split from her husband Jordan, whom she married in June 2022. According to The Mirror, the pair have gone their separate ways, but remain on good terms.

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly… Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.

Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.

Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.



Earlier this month, fans were surprised to see Karen without her wedding ring at the Pride of Britain Awards. Neither Karen nor Jordan have addressed the reports. HELLO! has reached out to a representative for Karen for comment.

During a chat with HELLO! in August, Karen admitted to going to counselling for her marriage. When asked about the secret to her happy marriage, the dancer offered a refreshingly candid response, saying: "Counselling. You know what I think communication is massive but learning how to communicate, you know, so we get outside help.

© Guy Levy Jowita Przystal, Jody Cundy, Karen and Eddie in the dance-off Strictly Come Dancing

"So whenever we're having tricky moments or anything like that, it's just seeing the vulnerable side of each other and understanding it and knowing that both of us are working on things because nobody is perfect."

The pro dancer went on to say: "There is no such thing as a happy marriage or a happy relationship with the perfect couple. It's about dealing with things the right way and not just running away from things, and I guess that's what makes us tick even better and understand one another."