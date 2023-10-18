Strictly star Karen Hauer talks ‘ups and downs’ in candid interview amid split reports

Karen Hauer made her first TV appearance following reports that she has split from her partner, Jordan Wyn-Jones. The dancing pro spoke about finding herself in the bottom two with her Strictly Come Dancing partner, Eddie Kadi, during week four of the hit show.

Discussing the situation on Strictly's spin-off show It Takes Two, Eddie explained that when the light went red, Karen told him, ‘We’re good, we’ll just dance again,’ to which Eddie thought, “Oh yeah, we’re just going to dance again!”

WATCH: Karen Hauer visibly upset following criticism from Strictly judges

She added: “It’s a learning experience as well and you have your ups and downs. This is what the show is all about. It’s okay and it’s grounding, you know? You have to keep working hard at all times and it can be taken away from you very quickly.”

Eddie explained: “Once the moment was done, Karen was like, ‘Yes! That was even better.’ At that moment, it was like, ‘We’re through.’ It’s the feeling of waiting, we had a conversation when we were through, it was like, ‘Now we have another chance.’” He also described Karen as a “brand new friend,” adding: “To keep this experience going means the world to me.”

© BBC Karen Hauer and Eddie Kadi were in the bottom two



Karen also spoke about the judges’ comments towards their routine, explaining: “It’s not that they weren’t fair. He has improved. The first week we danced, we did a ballroom dance, then we didn’t until week four where we did a ballroom dance. His frame, I think he has improved. These things take time and he’s a complete beginner. It’s the development that I’m working on, week in and week out… It’s a slow process.”

The couple have reportedly split

She thanked fans for their “lovely comments” following the dance-off, breaking her silence after it was revealed that she had reportedly split from her husband, who she wed in June 2022. Karen previously told HELLO! that the pair had been in marriage counselling, saying: “You know what I think communication is massive but learning how to communicate, you know, so we get outside help.

"So whenever we're having tricky moments or anything like that, it's just seeing the vulnerable side of each other and understanding it and knowing that both of us are working on things because nobody is perfect."