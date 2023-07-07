Wimbledon 2023: Top ten richest players of all time from Andy Murray to Serena Williams

Wimbledon 2023 is well underway and we are gripped by the action taking place on the prestigious courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Unsurprisingly, our support is behind Cam Norrie and Katie Boulter, the current British men and women's number-one players respectively. Cam made it through the first round beating Tomas Machac three sets to one, while Katie is doing brilliantly having made it through to the third round where she will play Elena Rybakina on Saturday.

But we're also, of course, rooting for former Wimbledon Champion Andy Murray who happens to be celebrating the ten-year anniversary of his first win at SW19. Since rising to fame, Andy has gone on to become one of the most well-known and respected athletes ever.

He's also one of the richest in the game. See where he and other big names in tennis, past, and present, rank on the top ten rich list below.

Ion Tiriac - $1.2 billion (£944 million)

The richest player in tennis history is Ion Tiriac. Ion played professional tennis for Romania between 1968 and 1979 during which he gained a major title – the French Open in 1970. He may not have as many Grand Slams to his name, but Ion has amassed his huge fortune from his entrepreneur career. He's also a former professional ice hockey player.

© Chris Jackson Ion Tiriac has the largest net worth in tennis

Roger Federer - $550 million (£429 million)

As much as we're missing Roger Federer on the Wimbledon courts this year following his emotional retirement a year ago, we loved the moment when the tennis icon sat alongside the AELTC patron, the Princess of Wales, to watch Andy Murray's first game at SW19 this year.

Roger has won 20 grand slam titles throughout his glittering sports career, so it's unsurprising he's managed to bag the number two spot on the rich list.

© Karwai Tang Princess of Wales and Roger Federer sit in the royal box at Wimbledon 2023

Serena Williams - $250 million (£196 million)

They don't call her the GOAT for nothing. Widely thought of as one of the greatest sports players of her generation, Serena Williams has enjoyed huge success from her talents on the court. So when she retired from the game in 2022, all of a sudden tennis felt that little bit smaller.

The athlete has gained her wealth thanks to her many grand slam wins, as well as sports campaigns with brands like Nike and her own range of sports apparel.

© Clive Brunskill Serena Williams retired in 2022

Novak Djokovic - $220 million (£173 million)

Up until recently, Novak Djokovic was the world number-one tennis player but has been overtaken by title-hungry Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz. But since Novak is further along in his career, Alcaraz has a little while before he reaches the Serbian's level of wealth and titles to his name. Djokovic is hoping to win his eighth Wimbledon title this year. If he does, he may find himself further up this list.

© Shaun Botterill Novak Djokovic is hoping to win his eighth Wimbledon title this year

Rafael Nadal - $220 million (£173 million)

Nadal is adored among tennis fans. His professionalism, eye-watering forehand and love for the sport sets him apart from the rest. The Spanish star is also known as the King of Clay thanks to his seriously impressive success at tournaments such as Roland Garros. Nadal isn't playing at Wimbledon this year due to surgery; here's hoping he's back on the courts soon.

© Julian Finney Rafael Nadal is the King of Clay

Maria Sharapova - $220 million (£173 million)

Russian former No.1 player Maria Sharapova is synonymous with tennis. The star, who retired in February 2020, is considered one of the greatest of her generation and has won 36 titles in total, five of those being major titles including the French, US, and Australian Opens and Wimbledon.

© Matthew Stockman Maria Sharapova has won five major titles

Andre Agassi - $175 million (£137 million)

Andre Agassi's first major win was at Wimbledon back in 1992 when he beat Goran Ivanišević in a nail-biting final. He continued to enjoy success throughout the nineties including in 1994 when he became only the third non-seen to win the US championship. Which brings us onto his rival…

© WILLIAM WEST Andre Agassi won the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, 26 January 2003

Pete Sampras - $160 million (£126 million)

Agassi and Pete Sampras were considered rivals on the court and each game they played was electric for tennis fans. Before his official retirement in 2003, Sampras bagged 14 Grand Slam titles and 64 tournament titles in total.

© Anton Want Pete Sampras has won 14 Grand Slam titles

Andy Murray - $100 million (£130 million)

With three major Grand Slam titles under his belt thanks to the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, it's no wonder Andy has managed to amass a healthy fortune for him and his family. He's back at SW19 this year and is hoping to win big following setbacks in recent years and hip surgery.

© Getty Andy at the US Open in 2018

John McEnroe - $100 million (£130 million)

He might have retired from singles tournaments way back in 1994, but John McEnroe hasn't left the game completely as the 64-year-old comes back to Wimbledon every year to offer his expert commentary. The former champ is the only tennis player in history to hold the No.1 ranking in both singles and doubles.

© Julian Finney John McEnroe at Laver Cup 2019

He's also, of course, known for his fiery temper on the court and for shouting the now famous words: "You cannot be serious!"