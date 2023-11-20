Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida melts hearts with adorable photo of two-year-old son Raphael

Frida Redknapp often shares updates from her busy life as a mum. The model and her sports star husband Jamie are parents to their youngest son, Raphael, who turned two over the weekend, and Frida's recent snap demonstrates the solid bond their blended family has.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Frida shared a photo of little Raphael enjoying some drawing on a whiteboard in their playroom, while his older sister and brother can be seen standing next to the two-year-old as they join in on the fun.

WATCH: Frida Redknapp melts hearts as Raphael 'reunites' with father Jamie

The sweet sibling interaction was no doubt a proud parenting moment for Frida, who captioned the snap: "Love."

Frida is a mother of five. The model and lifestyle guru shares her eldest four children with her ex-husband, Jonathan Lourie, while she and Jamie became parents to Raphael in November 2021. Jamie, meanwhile, is also a proud dad to his sons, Charlie and Beau, whom he shares with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

The parents, who wed in October 2021, enjoyed taking their large brood on a family holiday to Barbados over the summer, so it's clear that the connection between their big family is a strong one.

Whether it's trips abroad, spending time together at home or milestone birthdays, the family loves to mark an occasion. So when little Raphael turned two over the weekend, Jamie shared a heartwarming video to celebrate.

Frida and Jamie with their son, Raphael

The former Liverpool player shared a montage reel on his Instagram showing off many different photos and video clips of his youngest son. "Today the little man Raphael is 2. We love you mate."

One clip even showed Raphael as a tiny baby with a football being handed to him, no doubt by his successful footballer dad! Other snaps showed Raphael as a newborn and as a growing toddler enjoying quality time with his mum and dad.

Jamie follower's were quick to share birthday messages for the two-year-old and some of his famous friends and former footballer pals posted sweet messages, too. Frank Lampard wrote: "Happy birthday little man [red love-heart emoji] Freddie is waiting for some 1v1s in the garden." Steven Gerrard wrote: "Happy birthday little man," while Robbie Keane also posted a happy birthday comment.

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of their baby Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."