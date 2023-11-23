Cheryl makes son Bear 'cringe' after shock Girls Aloud return

Girls Aloud fans rejoiced after the beloved girl group announced their return to mark 21 years since they made their names on Popstars: The Rivals.

However, Cheryl revealed her son Bear, whom she shares with One Direction's Liam Payne, was left rather embarrassed when he watched old music videos of her.

© Getty Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl at BBC Radio 2 to announce the comeback of Girls Aloud

Asked whether her six-year-old son knew about the tour, the singer said: "I couldn't tell Bear because the whole school would know within half an hour.

"The BBC played Tangled Up and we were chatting on our group chat and Bear was lying next to me and looked at my phone, earwigging..."

She added: "He said, 'Mummy may I ask. Why all the nakedness?' Then he was cringing. He was curious why Kimberley was there. It was very humbling..."

Cheryl went on to confess that her son will no doubt be among the crowd when she hits the road alongside Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh next year.

"He'll come to the show," she confirmed. "I don't think I'll get away with [him not coming]." The star also noted: "Bear is delicious and not a baby anymore. We blinked and we're here - almost seven!"

On Wednesday evening, Girls Aloud confirmed they were getting back together for a 2024 arena tour in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding after an 11-year hiatus.

In an exciting social media video, the pop group emerged from a drive-in cinema while a medley of clips of the band performing their hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground, Love Machine, Call The Shots and Biology played in the background.

"Announcing The @GirlsAloud Show arena tour next May/June 2024," the post read. "A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans… We can't wait to sing & dance with you again."

On honouring their late bandmate Sarah, who died from breast cancer in 2021, Cheryl told British Vogue: "She [Sarah] turned to me once and said, 'You know when I’m not here, you girls should do something.'

© Oliver Rudkin/Shutterstock Girls Aloud with late bandmember Sarah Harding in 2012

"But when you’re face to face with someone that's dying… We just thought some miracle was going to occur. We all thought we might be able to do something together."

Cheryl also confirmed that the group will not be recording any new music. "We couldn't," she revealed. "Because Sarah wouldn't be included in that newness. This is about celebrating the 20 years we've all had.

"So the tour has got to be inclusive of Sarah because she's such a massive part of our make-up. It will never feel like the old Girls Aloud again but we've reached a point where we feel ready to celebrate all of it. Sarah included."