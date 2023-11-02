Kate Garraway amazes in £35 M&S satin slip skirt - shop the look

Kate Garraway always looks stunning when she appears on our screens, but the presenter upped the ante as she wowed fans in a slinky skirt on Wednesday – and we want it for our wardrobe immediately.

ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared a snap of Kate's look on her Instagram Stories - and the Good Morning Britain host looked as elegant as ever in the Marks & Spencer satin slip skirt, perfectly styled with a Boden navy satin blouse with a contrasting white trim.

© Instagram Kate completed the satin look with a pair of knee high boots

Kate rounded off the autumnal look with a pair of pointed-toe knee-high boots, accessorising simply with a pair of silver huggie earrings.

The 56-year-old wore her hair in her signature bouncy blow-out style, opting for a soft glam makeup look consisting of a stroke of mascara, a rosy blush and a pink lip with a hint of shine to finish. Gorgeous!

If you love the look, you're in luck. Kate's satin outfit is still available to shop, and her blouse has been reduced in the Boden sale.

Get the Look

The M&S satin skirt comes in a flattering maxi length, with a floaty fit and an elasticated waistband. Satin skirts are a top trend for this time of year, as they can be styled with cosy jumpers and boots for a chic daywear look, or teamed with heels and a strappy top to transition into evening wear.

Reduced from £95 to £66.50, Boden's satin shirt features a straight fit, full-length sleeves and cuffs, complete with the contrasting white trims that make the blouse look far more expensive than it is.

Perfect for workwear, we recommend teaming the satin number with a pair of wide-leg trousers and loafers for a sophisticated ensemble, or choose a leather skirt and heels for a stylish winter look.

Kate's M&S skirt is currently available in sizes 8-24, but we're expecting the staple style to sell fast, so if you want to channel the look you'll need to hurry. See you at the checkout!