Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes receive shocking bonus ahead of new podcast

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shocked fans with news of their new podcast “Amy & T.J”, but you won’t believe how much they received in bonuses for signing on with iHeartRadio.

The duo, who co-anchored GMA3, have received sign-on bonuses of $50,000, with plans to do a 50/50 split in their ad revenue with iHeart, according to The U.S Sun.

It’s set to be a bit of a change from their former net worths as co-stars on GMA3, where Amy’s net worth was $50 million and T.J.’s was $3 million. There were also reports of a major disparity between their severance packages.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa reacts to Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes affair

When the couple announced the podcast, set to premiere on December 5th, they teased that “nothing is off limits”.

"Amy & T.J. is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines”, a press statement revealed.

"In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."

© @ajrobach Instagram Amy and T.J. after completing the New York Marathon

Amy, 50, and T.J., 45, were fired from GMA3 after it was revealed they were having an affair. Since then they’ve come out as a couple officially, most recently sharing photos of themselves running the New York Marathon together.

Amy posted a photo of the duo to Instagram, captioning it: “NYC marathon always makes me proud to be a New Yorker! Thank you, everyone for lining the streets and cheering us 50,000 runners on for the full 26.2!! YOU make this race the greatest marathon in the world.”

Dispelling any rumors that the kids aren’t alright with their relationship, Amy posted a photo with her daughters Analise and Ava after the marathon, while T.J. shared that daughter Sabine, 10, watched him run supportively.