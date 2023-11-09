Robbie Williams’ eye-watering net worth compared to other Take That members

With the recent release of his Netflix documentary, Robbie Williams is back in the public eye, although it’s debatable whether he ever left.

In Robbie Williams, the Rock DJ singer reflects on the highs and lows of his career, from the glory days as part of Take That to mental health issues, as well as the meteoric rise of his solo career.

The 49-year-old has constantly changed throughout his 33 year career, releasing four albums with Take That and 15 as a solo artist.

You might wonder just how much money he’s made from his success, as he chooses to reflect on his long and storied career.

What is Robbie Williams’ net worth?

© Action Press/Shutterstock Robbie Williams in concert, Munich, Germany

Robbie Williams has amassed a shocking net worth of £222 million over the course of his 33 year career.

This definitely makes him the richest member of Take That, as his net worth encompasses all the tours and royalties from his music ever since he left the band mid-tour in 1995.

What are the net worths of the other Take That members?

© Photo: Rex Take That's glory days

Robbie’s net worth far surpasses that of his former bandmates, with Gary Barlow unsurprisingly coming second with a net worth of £101 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The two musicians have both done stints as judges on The X Factor at different points in their careers, finding a great deal of success following their Take That glory days.

Meanwhile, Mark Owen’s net worth is estimated around £32 million, Jason Orange’s around £24 million, and Howard Donald’s is approximately £20 million.

© Dave Benett Take That reunited to perform at the Opening Night Gala of "The Band" to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The band have reunited many times over the years. Gary, Mark, Jason and Howard reunited from 2005, with Robbie returning from 2010 much to the excitement of fans across the UK.

Their album, Progress, co-written by Robbie, became the second-fastest-selling album in UK chart history. The subsequent tour sold 1.34 million tickets in 24 hours.

But by 2014, both Robbie and Jason left the band again, with the former keen to focus on his solo career.

How much does Robbie Williams make from his music?

© Jeff Kravitz Robbie Williams is one of Britain's most successful artists (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The Angels crooner is one of the most successful artists in the UK music industry. In 2002 alone he broke records after signing the biggest record deal in British history, making £80 million with EMI.

He’s won 18 Brit awards, had 14 number one hit singles, and 11 number one albums, all of which will amass royalties on top of his Take That catalogue.

From his tours alone, Robbie has made a huge amount of money. In 2017, he made £17 million from a lucrative tour. Previous reports have suggested he makes £54,000 from every live music show he performs as well.

What’s his property portfolio?

© Photo: Splash Robbie has an impressive property portfolio

Robbie and his wife Ayda Field have collected an impressive property portfolio together.

In 2022 he parted ways with his luxurious Wiltshire home for £6.75 million, and reportedly sold his Beverley Hills mansion to Drake for £37 million.

Still, he owns a lavish villa in Zurich which he located his family to during the pandemic, another Los Angeles mansion worth £38.9 million, and a £17.5 million home in west London. Not bad!