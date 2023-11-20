Dick Van Dyke's revelation about much younger wife and $50 million fortune

Dick Van Dyke is approaching his 98th birthday with gusto and his adoring wife, Arlene Silver, 52, will be right by his side.

The Mary Poppins actor - who is the focus of a CBS special for his milestone on December 13 - has been married to Arlene for more than a decade.

But who is the woman who stole Dick's heart and how did his family, friends and fans feel about him dating a much younger woman?

WATCH: Dick Van Dyke's adorable first with wife Arlene Silver

How old was Dick Van Dyke when he met his wife?

Dick met Arlene in 2007, when she was 35 years old and he was 81. The couple connected at the 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards and despite their 46-year age gap, they hit it off immediately.

Arlene was working as a makeup artist at the event and told Closer about their instant connection. "He said, 'Hi, I’m Dick.' The first thing I asked him was, 'Weren’t you in Mary Poppins?' We got along immediately as friends, so it didn’t feel like he was so much older than me."

© Getty Images Dick says his life with Arlene is incredibly happy

Dick hired Arlene for a number of other projects and eventually they fell in love and married in 2012.

What is Dick Van Dyke's net worth?

Dick has amassed an impressive $50 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His lengthy career in movies, musicals and TV comedies spans over seven decades. And his work as a producer and director on numerous projects have contributed to his wealth.

When he first began dating Arlene, Dick confessed he was concerned people thought she might have been with him for his money.

© Getty Images Dick and Arlene Silver photographed at home in Malibu, California

He told Closer: "I thought there would be an outcry about a gold digger marrying an old man, but no one ever took that attitude."

Dick Van Dyke's children

Dick is a father-of-four and he's a grandparent to many grandchildren too. Carrie, Stacy, Barry and Christian all adore Arlene and welcomed her into the family with open arms. "My grandkids call her Grandma," Dick told People. "My four kids just love her."

© Instagram The legendary entertainer celebrated Father's Day with three generations of Van Dykes

For better or worse

"She is the best wife," Dick told The Malibu Times about Arlene. "She's made me the happiest man in the world. Our life is so good together."

Arlene mirrored his words when she told the Huffington Post: "We take very good care of each other. But, I'm very aware that I have a national treasure on my hands. He's the perfect human being but he's also the perfect partner."

© Getty Images Dick will turn 98 in December

Dick's publicist, Bob Palmer offered insight into his client's marriage when he told ABC News. "It's a really nice relationship, most people like her a lot. Despite their obvious age difference, Dick has never been happier. She brings a lot of light into his life."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.