Jennifer Garner wishes her ex boyfriend a happy birthday with an incredible throwback picture

Jennifer Garner shared an incredible throwback photo to celebrate the birthday of her ex Michael Vartan.

The photo, a shot from the set of Alias which they both starred in, saw the Sydney Bristow actress dressed in traditional German costume as if she were under cover, with bright blonde hair and a winning smile, whilst Michael looked more stern in black.

Jennifer captioned the photo: “I can’t remember why I was Bavarian, but I do know today is your birthday. I hope it’s a great one, Michael! XX S. Bristow”.

The actress dated Michael while they were co-stars on Alias, between 2003 and 2004. It seems the two have remained on good terms since they broke up, as she previously celebrated his 50th birthday with a throwback photo as well.

© Albert L. Ortega Jennifer and Michael dated between 2003 and 2004

Michael went on to marry Lauren Skaar in 2011, who he’d met in 2009, yet they divorced after three years of marriage.

When she joined TikTok in 2021, one of Jennifer’s first ever videos was a reunion of the Alias cast, including Michael. Other members of the cast included Gina Torres, Mia Maestro, and Victor Garber as they marked the 20th anniversary of the spy series.

Jennifer Garner reunites with Alias cast

But Jennifer is known for remaining on good terms with her exes, as she famously co-parents her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, whom she was married to from 2005 to 2018.

In the midst of their divorce, the actress was spotted driving Ben to rehab as he checked in to tackle alcoholism.

© Christopher Polk Jennifer Garner with ex Ben

The Argo actor told The Hollywood Reporter this year that he and his ex-wife still "care about each other" and "have respect for each other." He is now married to Jennifer Lopez, who he dated between 2002 and 2004 before reuniting in 2021.

The former Daredevil actress even wished her ex-husband a happy Father’s Day this year, right at the bottom of a sweet tribute to her own dad.

© Nathan Howard Jennifer Garner with daughter Violet at the White House

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church — I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn’t ). We love you, Dad. X”

She then added: “PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X”