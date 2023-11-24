Claudia Winkleman talks about big family change and why she will never part ways with her fringe - exclusive

From Strictly Come Dancing to Traitors, Claudia Winkleman is one of British TV's most iconic personalities, with her signature look and unquestionable wit.

HELLO! sat down with the presenter last week to talk all things CBD following the launch of her new range with Cannary. During the candid conversation, she not only opened up about the new range, but also her fabulous tan, unmistakable fringe, her children Jake, 19, Matilda, 16, and Arthur, 11, and her husband, Kris Thykier.

© Dave Benett Claudia and Kris married in 2000

Whilst it's hard to imagine her without her iconic do' I had to ask whether she ever saw a world in which she and her fringe would part ways to which she replied: "No, never. I can't, I don't even know what's under there, squirrels? Bowls of cereal?

"I've got absolutely no idea. I can't be without the fringe. We're together, hopefully, the fringe will always be there. I'm pretty sure that's why I got work, they'd go: 'Who's the orange one with the fringe again'. I've got to keep the fringe or I'll lose my job!" She joked.

Claudia has just launched a brand new CBD range with Cannary

She added: "You can be very shoddy, which I am, my makeup's badly applied, [I have] toast crumbs all over my sweater but if you've got a fringe you're automatically dressed. You need one, everyone needs a fringe."

As for her tanning regime, it turns out it is certainly a non-negotiable in her relationship with her husband Kris. "Love me, love my fake tan. We come as one. It can look quite alarming," she said when asked if he cares about fake tan on the bedsheets.

Claudia revealed seeing her eldest son Jake flying the nest was 'hideous'

She added: "But I also love the creams., There are loads of creams that you can pick up from any chemist that you put on and they just develop while you sleep, I'm obsessed with a brand called Utan.

"You just spray that on and it doesn't stain and then you just sleep and then you wake up looking like you've been in Italy for two weeks."

The hand rescue has been specially designed in a handy size with a pump feature which also minimises waste

The star also opened up about her son Jack who is currently studying at University. When asked how she felt having her eldest fly the nest she simply replied: "[It's] hideous."

"I have nothing else to say about that because I already talked about him and he was like: 'Mum, you are mortifying.'" Despite being mortified by his TV star mum, Claudia revealed she was allowed to move her eldest son in when he started his course, adding: "He can't get rid of me, but he would like to".

In between her hectic schedule, Claudia has launched a fabulous new range of CBD products with the leading CBD brand Cannary which she couldn't be more passionate about.

Claudia got into CBD capsules duing lockdown and it looks like it was a match made in heaven!

"In lockdown, I was quite jangly mainly because I had to home-school three kids and I was really rubbish at it. And my girlfriend said to me, my cousin who is super cool and hot, she said, oh my God, you wanna try Cannary capsules.

"So I was like, ok, so I fell in love with them and they contacted me, I think possibly just because I kept on ordering and they were like, ok, you're blue, let's do something.

"I love lip balm. I could talk to you about lip balm until you put the phone down. You'd literally block me. I was like, 'Why can't we have lovely CBD lip balm?' It's the best lip balm in the world, it's phenomenal."

Other products in the range include the most fabulous 'Power Up', and 'Power Down', candles, a coconut oil bath melt, and luxurious 'Hand Rescue' hand cream. All of which can be found at Cannary.