Fans rush to Amy Robach’s side as she shares tragic news

Fans rushed to Amy Robach’s side as she shared a moving tribute to her late friend, Olivia Summer Hutcherson, who bravely battled and ultimately succumbed to metastatic breast cancer.

The two formed a bond after meeting a year following Amy's own diagnosis, both initially in remission and optimistic about their future.

Amy's heartfelt post on social media reflected on Olivia's indomitable spirit and resilience in the face of her Stage 4 diagnosis. "She danced. She inspired. She believed. She loved. She LIVED," Amy wrote, underscoring Olivia's courage and zest for life even in the darkest times.

Her words, “Your last words to me, were of encouragement, love, acceptance, and faith. I will continue your mission of love,” revealed the depth of their connection and the profound impact Olivia had on her.

The tribute included a series of poignant images: a flier announcing Olivia's passing in 2023, showcasing her radiant smile, snapshots of the two enjoying moments together, and Olivia's visit to Amy on the set of GMA3. These photographs offered a glimpse into their friendship and the joy they shared.

Fans showed their support with one writing: “Oh Amy, I’m so very sorry. She was an inspiration and I know she will continue to inspire so many.”

© Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Amy Robach shared tragic news

Another wrote: “Oh Amy, this is so sad. May she fly high and pain-free. She will continue to inspire all.”

Amy has been transparent about her journey with breast cancer, often using her platform to inspire and educate others. On the tenth anniversary of becoming a survivor, she posted a powerful image of herself in a medical facility, arm raised in a sign of strength and resilience.

Amy Robach suffered breast cancer

This openness about her experience, including her initial diagnosis in 2013 during a live mammogram on Good Morning America, has made her a beacon of hope and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

Her diagnosis came as a shock, particularly because she didn't have a family history of the disease.

© Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

Recounting the harrowing experience of informing her daughters and undergoing a double mastectomy and chemotherapy, Amy has consistently used her voice to emphasize the importance of health vigilance.

Her presence at cancer conferences across the U.S. and her candid discussions about her health journey have been instrumental in raising awareness.

Reflecting on her diagnosis, Amy views the day she learned she had breast cancer not just as a reminder of her struggle, but as a pivotal moment in her survival journey.

"October 30 is the day I found out I had breast cancer, and that’s the day I’m going to start marking my anniversary because that’s the day I started surviving," she previously shared at a Breast Cancer Research Fund luncheon in New York City.

